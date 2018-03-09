Latest News

Pyarelal Wadali passes away: The younger singer of Sufi set Wadali Brothers dies of cardiac arrest

Pyarelal Wadali, the younger of the legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, died of cardiac arrest. His passing away is a huge loss to the musical landscape. Deeply invested in the Sufi philosophy, the Wadali Brothers sang in the gurbani, kafi, ghazal and bhajan genres of music.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: March 9, 2018 1:42 pm
Famous Sufi singer Pyarelal Wadali, the younger of the singers of legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, passed away in Amritsar today after suffering from cardiac arrest. The Wadali Brothers – comprising Puranchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali – had carved a distinct mark for themselves in the genre of Sufi music. According to local reports, Pyarelal Wadali suffered from a cardiac arrest yesterday (March 8) at about 11 pm. He was later rushed to Fortis Hospital, Amritsar, and breathed his last at 4 am. His body will reportedly be taken to his native village Wadali where people will pay their last respects.

Deeply invested in the Sufi philosophy, the Wadali Brothers sang in the gurbani, kafi, ghazal and bhajan genres of music. Both of them lived in their ancestral house in Guru Ki Wadali and taught music to disciples without charging anything. They always abstained from commercialsing their music and through their songs paid homage to the divine souls. They made their Bollywood debut in 2003, with Pinjar, and then went on to sing in four other movies including Tanu Weds Manu, Dhoop and Mausam.

They won the Sahitya Kala Akademi Award in 1992.

 

  1. R
    Radar
    Mar 9, 2018 at 12:42 pm
    Saddened to hear this news. Pyarelal Wadali would be sorely missed. I am sure Puran ji would be devastated. God Bless the aggrieved family with strength to bear this untimely loss. Rest in peace PyareLal ji.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
