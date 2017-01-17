Pune Heritage Festival to begin February 3

Jointly organised by Janwani and Intach, Pune, the sixth edition of the annual Pune Heritage Festival will be held in the city from February 3 to 12. “We intend to generate civic pride and sense of belonging through better appreciation of Pune’s heritage. It will improve the quality of life for present and future generations in the city,” said Shrikant Nivasarkar, Convenor of Intach-Pune, announcing the commencement of the festival. Ravi Pandit, Board Member, Janwani, was also present at the event.

The festival is a people’s movement and a large voluntary effort, with activities for all ages. There are 31 partners and six associates participating in the event this year. The festival will witness as many as 55 events, including heritage walks, nature trails, workshops, lectures, film screenings, exhibitions, bus tours and quizzes.

It will be inaugurated on February 2 with a first-of-its-kind, half-day ‘Symposium on Urban Heritage’, which is open to all. It will focus on the future of urban heritage and the scope of heritage bylaws in development plans. The exhibition at the festival, titled ‘Pune, A Confluence of Cultures’, is influenced by the exponential growth of Pune city. It is inspired by people, from across the nation and the world, living in this city.

The exhibition will showcase city’s heritage with an aim to build public awareness and sensitisation towards the benefits of conservation. Some of this year’s attractions include — a fusion event ‘Music of Pune: Djembe-Gondhal-Mardani Khel’ at Amanora Mall; River Heritage Cycle Ride; ‘Jajwallaya Abhimaan – Pune Quiz’, a special tour of the only surviving black and white film lab in FTII heritage walk; film screenings on natural heritage and nature trails; special tour of Bharat Gayan Samaj; ancient manuscripts exhibition and special paper conservation workshop at BORI; special tour of Botanical Survey of India with a workshop on Herbarium; workshops on ancient scripts such as Modi, Brahmi and Persian, among others.