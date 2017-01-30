Pune Heritage Festival: In a first, a Symposium on Urban Heritage

A heritage walk to National Film Archives of India is also a part of the festival. Express A heritage walk to National Film Archives of India is also a part of the festival. Express

Organised by Janwani and Intach-Pune, the sixth edition of Pune Heritage Festival, will be celebrated from February 3 to 12 across the city. Along with heritage tours, the festival will also see panel discussions, lectures and workshops. For the first time, the festival will witness a ‘Symposium on Urban Heritage’, as a part of the inauguration ceremony that will take place on February 2 at 4 pm in MDC Auditorium, YASHADA, Baner Road.

What is the future of urban heritage? How can heritage bylaws be strengthened? How can its implementation be effective? What are the challenges and benefits of conservation? are some of the topics to be addressed in the symposium through case studies, presentations and panel discussions.

Nitin Kareer, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, Government of Maharashtra, will be the chief guest at the occasion, while the chief speakers include Mumbai-based leading architect Abha Lamba, Rajiv Patel from Ahmedabad and Malini Krishnakutty, Secretary, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Heritage Conservation Society. The Symposium is free and open to all.

Prajakta Divekar, Deputy Director, Janwani, expressed that when people speak of urban heritage in development it is mostly in the context of a ‘monument’ or ‘heritage building/structure’. Seldom do they consider the historic residential or commercial areas, intangible cultural aspects linked with it as heritage. There is also a disconnect between the cultural heritage and the natural resources, such as rivers and tekdis, which also constitute urban heritage.

“In recent times, large infrastructure projects that have landscape impact on the city have challenged the future of this urban heritage, which makes it important for us to start a dialogue on how conservation can become integral to development of Pune so the future generations could share our legacy. The symposium will focus on the present development scenario and the conservation dilemma as well as the scope and benefits of heritage conservation in cities, including Pune,” said Divekar.

The highlights of the festival include ‘Music of Pune’ (a special djembe, gondhal, mardani khel fusion performance at Amanora Mall, Hadapsar), Heritage walk of Botanical Survey of India, ‘Jajwallya Abhiman’ a quiz about Pune at COEP, River Heritage Cycle Ride, Heritage Walk of Ayurved Rasashala, Special Heritage Tour – Music Legacy of Bharat Gayan Samaj, Workshop on ‘Paper Conservation’ at Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Workshop on ‘Creative Writing — travel and cuisine’, Workshop on ‘ Sambhaji Maharaj Patra Wachan in Modi and Introduction to Persian’ and so on. The festival will also witness heritage walks at Mahatma Phule Krishi Mahavidyalay, Reserve Bank of India Archives, Tata Archives, Film and Television Institute of India, National Film Archives of India and Central Bee Research Institute, among others.