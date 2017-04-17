Pune: Brett Lee to inaugurate SPART on April 29

Certain professions are considered to be noble and people are pushed to pursue them. While children are pushed to take up careers that provide a “guaranteed”, they are not encouraged to take up arts. To change this perspective, the Art and Craft Gallery is hosting an exhibition called ‘SPART (SPort+ART)’ on April 29. The event will be inaugurated by Australian cricketer Brett Lee. The exhibition will be held at Collonade Hall, Residency Club, Pune, from 9 am to 6pm.

“Brett Lee is an artist at heart. The common point between me and him is that his work was mainly in Australia but has strong ties to India,I on the other hand started my enterprise in Australia and am now giving a platform to Indian artists, so they can portray and sell their art without having to spare selling commission. This is the reason why he connected to the cause and was ready to inaugurate the event,” said Akshaya Borkar, founder of The Art and Craft Gallery.

Borkar added that despite the art industry being one of the highest contributors to the country’s GDP, Indians hesitate to accept art as a career. Handicrafts worth around Rs 129.99 billion in the year 2016-17 and Rs 109.89 billion in the year 2015-16 have been exported from India, yet artists in the country are not paid dues and at times have to live in poverty. Thus, SPART is an initiative taken to correct this imbalance and change the psyche of the people.

