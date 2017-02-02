Punch Lines

Cartoonist EP Unny. (File) Cartoonist EP Unny. (File)

As curious visitors walked into Slovene poet Ales Steger’s installation, titled The Pyramid of Exiled Poets, at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, observing them from a distance at the Aspinwall Hall ground was cartoonist EP Unny. Over the last month, since the art event began, he has sketched several artworks and art enthusiasts at the Biennale. Documenting the three-month-long event, these are his impressions and deftly penned vignettes.

While Unny isn’t certain of the fate of these pictorial recordings, there is another set of his work that is drawing attention. In a room at Aspinwall, neatly lined on tables, are his pocket cartoons, “Business as Usual” that appear on the front page of The Indian Express each morning, where he is the chief political cartoonist. Satirical and insightful, commentative yet subtle, the cartoons are exhibited as part of the newsprint. “We are a news-hungry paper and cartoons are an integral part of the page, it flows with the rest of the page.

There is nothing that I can do to indicate the news environment in the cartoon itself, which is why the page is very important. My cartoon depends on the page and what the page suggests. It is like a bonsai of an edit cartoon in a single column,” says Unny. So on any regular day, he constantly follows the news as it evolves. As in the newsroom, where the headline could change till the paper goes to bed, the same rule applies to the cartoon.

In the exhibit, we see a visibly embarrassed Pakistani army official in uniform when CIA stated that Pakistan army was deliberately kept out of the loop by the US in its operation to get Osama bin Laden. When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the secretariat to the street to demand the suspension of four police officers, the headline had a bespectacled caricature of the CM, wearing a Nehru cap, with the words “Raj Dharna”. And when Raghuram Rajan was in the news for comparing Indian economy to a “one-eyed king”, Unny had a portrait of the former RBI governor, with the text, “Fine Sir, don’t be the Reserved Banker of India.”

One of the sketches EP Unny drew at Kochi-Muziris Biennale; the cartoonist’s political work on display One of the sketches EP Unny drew at Kochi-Muziris Biennale; the cartoonist’s political work on display

Born in Pallakad, Kerala, where he also spent his childhood, Unny recalls looking forward to G Aravindan’s acclaimed cartoon series “Cheriya Manushyarum Valiya Lokavum” that appeared weekly in Mathrubhumi. He grew up reading about the adventures and opinions of its central characters Ramu and Guruji, and sketched his first published cartoon when he was in college, in Shankar’s Weekly, in 1972. There on, he contributed to the publication regularly, till it folded up in 1975 during the Emergency. In 1977, he started political cartooning with The Hindu. Winner of the 2009 Lifetime Achievement Award of The Indian Institute of Cartoonists, he joined The Indian Express in 1996.

While the pace of news has changed since, so has the political climate. “These are very politically charged times, where we are being ruled by a very political prime minister, whether we agree with his politics or not. Much disruption is happening, so it is a good time for comment. Whether cartooning and criticism will be valued and respected, we have to still see,” says Unny. In May 2016, he had travelled through the poll-bound states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the union territory of Puducherry to sketch the election frenzy.

Another center spread for The Indian Express came in August 2014, on prohibition in Kochi, with houseboats in Alleppey parked on the banks and an empty Model Toddy Parlour — “an air-conditioned upmarket country drink outlet the government opened before the prohibition move.” On the 126th birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, in November 2015, Unny depicted India’s first prime minister through his cartoons by celebrated cartoonist Shankar, curating from over thousands. “There is no cartoon without a slant and no one knew this better than Shankar, who shaped the Indian edit cartoon through those nation-building, opinion-making years,” wrote Unny. He adds, “The early Nehruvian days were the best period for cartooning; when the cartoons was respected by even the political class.”

He steps out into a busy Fort Kochi street, one among the several that might have found a mention in his book Santa And The Scribes — The Making Of Fort Kochi. A visual journey through centuries of Portuguese, Dutch and British heritage to the present day in Fort Kochi, where Unny notes, “Just about everything, except the fishermen on little canoes fitted with rusty Yamaha outboard engines, is a couple of centuries old, or so you are assured.”