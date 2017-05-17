Powerful voices of women light up art exhibition

The art festival brings you art from the greatest artists in history in a never before seen format. (Source: Select City Walk/Facebook) The art festival brings you art from the greatest artists in history in a never before seen format. (Source: Select City Walk/Facebook)

Powerful voices of women resonating in colourful abstracts, oil paintings, illustrations and sculptures lend their energy this week to the “Desi Canvas”, an exclusive space for contemporary Indian works at “The Drifting Canvas,” an ongoing multi-media art expo.

Being hosted by Select Citywalk Mall here from April 27 to June 15, “The Drifting Canvas” is a joint initiative of Bengaluru-based art platform Esperienza and Russian art cluster ArtPlay.

Titled “Oorjaa”, the exhibition features an all-woman cast of artists Arpana Caur, Rashmi Khurana, Durga Kainthola, Shanti Kushwaha, Kavita Nambissan and Hemavathy Guha.

They are sharing space with timeless legends of the art world including Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Gauguin and Henri Rousseau at a first-of-its-kind digital light and sound multimedia exposition now underway in the capital city.

Curated by Russian Yasha Yavorskaya, “The Drifting Canvas” brings alive the classic works of 11 legendary 18th and 19th century European artists on large panoramic screens, using state of the art laser projectors and larger-than-life HD screens to the accompaniment of neo-classical music that transport spectators into an interactive and emotional space.

“The Desi Canvas”, curated by Aakshat Sinha and running concurrent to the expo, is attempting to give a similar hi-tech treatment to the best in Indian contemporary art. It features works of 41 artists in eight week-long shows, each with unique themes and stunning technology-backed display, opening every Friday for a seven-day run.

“Oorja” is the fourth show in the series and will be on till Thursday (May 18).

