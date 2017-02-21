The Good Girls

A scene from Positively Shameless A scene from Positively Shameless

It’s a game, just between you and me,” he says, blindfolding her with a blue bed sheet. “Did you tell anybody? No? Good. This is our secret,” he continues, the sheet turning into a ghoonghat on her face. “Don’t you love me anymore?” he probes, playfully hitting her with the sheet. “I know you like this, that’s why you keep coming back,” he adds, while binding her legs.

The process is called “grooming”, when a perpetrator of child sexual abuse (CSA) carefully prepares a victim in stages, using techniques that span camaraderie, coercion, control and threats. The blue bed sheet is a metaphor for the child’s emotions in the play, Positively Shameless, which is based on true stories of the five women actors. The play was presented to a packed hall by Delhi Police (South District) as part of Delhi Police Week 2017, on Friday.

The sequence on grooming ends in a way that marks the entire production. The rope-like sheet has been twisted around the girl’s body when the perpetrator shouts, “What do you mean, ‘no’? You can’t say no.” She does, again and again — when she is a working woman stepping out for ice-cream with a male friend and begins to feel uncomfortable, or when she wants to cuddle before the TV with her partner who insists on having sex. The stage is split as the three sequences play out simultaneously — each ending with the woman firmly refusing.

“One of the problems of the act of abuse is that the different ways of emotional violation exist deeper and stay longer than the physical scars. The women find it difficult to say no, until they do so in an outburst. They are saying no, not only to the present situation but also to the situation of the past,” says Maitri Gopalakrishna, who has directed the play with Shabari Rao.

Positively Shameless emerged from a 12-week drama therapy process conducted by Gopalakrishna as part of her PhD studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai. The performers — Kavya Bose, Sathyam AP, Sharanya Iyer, Shilpa Waghmare and Viji Chari — were dealing with the residue of the abuse in their adult lives. This included a troubled relationship with parents who had failed to protect them, an inability to trust their instincts, their ideas of sexuality and their confused body image. One girl beats up her violent father and is labelled as having anger management issues, another stops dancing after her mother slaps her for wearing a provocative costume, a third has a Zoya Box to keep her outgoing self that could draw unwanted male attention. “In devising this piece, we were attempting to find some kind of resolution to these issues. We decided that the process that would end in the play would also be a therapeutic journey for the actors,” says Rao.

The powerful content is balanced by a simple set and stylised acting that ranges from heightened performances to intimate actions. Stories are non-linear and break time and space, the stage is fragmented through lights and several actors often play a single character. A sequence about “voices in the head” had the actors play Anger, Gratitude, Guilt and Survivor, which take over a character’s mind. The protagonist takes the first step towards healing by recognising the individual voices. “I hear you, Guilt. I hear you, Gratitude that my father did look after me in other ways,” she says. Rao, a dancer based in Bengaluru, says that they used a lot of body movements to complement the dialogue-heavy production. “For many women, using their bodies in a way that drew attention was not easy in the beginning,” she adds.

One powerful episode has a girl, who had locked away her ghungroos after being slapped by her mother, resuming her dance. She begins smoothly but soon seems to be batting with her giant shadow on the auditorium wall. As her movements become wilder and uncontrolled, Mickey Hart, drummer of the popular American rock band Grateful Dead, takes over the soundtrack.

The play ends with a Q&A with audiences, but it is one of the dialogues from the beginning of the play, spoken to the hall, that rings for long afterward. “If I were to ask you and, mind you, I am not asking, but, if I were to ask, how many of you have experienced an unwanted or unpleasant sexual encounter with a more powerful person, then more than half of you would have to raise your hands.”