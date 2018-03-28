And the cow jumped over the moon: ‘Gaay’ playwright on cow as the protagonist

Gaay being performed by Sukhmanch Theatre in Delhi. Gaay being performed by Sukhmanch Theatre in Delhi.

The main character of the play, Gaay, is not an animal but a group of humans a point of irony that Lucknow-based playwright Rajesh Kumar recreates from real-life observations. His new work was performed in Mumbai and Delhi this year and stopped by the administration in Uttar Pradesh. The narrative zones in on Pandit Gobaranand, his family and his followers from the Gau Rakshak Samiti on the day they confront a crisis. A cow has strayed into their lawn and is munching on the carefully-planted Australian grass. In their enthusiasm to drive away the cow, Pandit Gobaranand’s goons manage to kill it. Now, how to remove the corpse?

Sukhmanch Theatre, which performed the play in Delhi’s Lok Kala Manch, supplemented the story with songs by a chorus, in the style of street theatre. What the young actors, directed by Shilpi Marwaha, lacked in experience or expertise, they made up with enthusiasm. The hero of the evening was the script, which is layered with present-day and historical allusions, from the killing of Dalits in Una to BR Ambedkar’s ideas. In the dozens of scripts that Kumar has written, there is an amplification of the voice of the oppressed. Gaay is his latest effort in that direction. Excerpts from a conversation with the playwright:

What brought you, an engineer, into theatre?

I retired as the Chief Engineer at the Power Corp Ltd in January, but theatre has been with me since I was in Class X, when I first went on stage. For a long time, I was an actor, director and playwright. The Emergency years marked an era of movements in India, and my friends and I would present street plays. Even when I started working, every transfer and posting, brought me closer to pressing issues of India, and I highlighted the problems of the oppressed through my theatre.

Some of your prominent protagonists have been leaders such as BR Ambedkar, Kasturba Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi. What were the conflicts you wanted to explore through their stories?

Ambedkar aur Gandhi was based on four meetings between the leaders on caste system. I tried to depict both their views and points of conflicts. Kasturba aur Gandhi, on the other hand, is about Mahatma Gandhi beginning to practice abstinence when he was 30 and his wife says he was making a one-sided decision. Trial of Error was based on a friend’s experience of being interrogated because he belonged to the minority community. Gaay is not against an animal but against the exploitation of an animal for political and financial gains.

What were the immediate triggers for writing Gaay?

I wrote Gaay a year ago, when the cow-politics was rising. In Una, four Dalit men were humiliated, tortured and killed for skinning a cow. Then, there was the case of Md Akhlaq, who was killed. In Mewat, gau rakshaks reportedly went into hotels and homes, checking if they were cooking beef. Writing Gaay was inseparable from thinking about these issues.

