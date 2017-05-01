Pixel Perfect

Some of the maginified works on display at the exhibition. Some of the maginified works on display at the exhibition.

Curator Yasha Yavorskaya landed in Delhi just days before the opening of the multimedia exposition “The Drifting Canvas”, but she had been informed of the need to alter the presentation for a more “conservative” India. So, there are no works of the Italian master Michelangelo or nudes of the 11 other artists — including Claude Monet, Kazimir Malevich, Henri Rousseau, Vincent van Gogh, Gustav Klimt, Toulouse-Lautrec, Paul Signac and Amedeo Modigliani — who are a part of the digital exhibition at Select Citywalk in Delhi. “There has been some self-censorship; we did not want to offend anyone,” said the Russian curator, introducing the exposition to a select few over the weekend.

Spread over 12,000 sq ft, the highlight of the exhibition is a multimedia hall where prominent works of each of the artists has been digitised and blown up on screen, bringing forth the details of each of the 2,000 artworks that comprise it. For instance, there is Van Gogh’s well-known The Starry Night, Monet’s Water Lilies and Modigliani’s The Blue Eyed Boy.

Speaking of the process of digitisation, Yavorskaya shared how a storyboard was first prepared for each artwork, and in some instances, an attempt has been made to share the making of the artwork by adding and removing elements, just as the artist might have. “The main aim of the exhibition is education and to present glimpses into the developments in art, the different schools and popular masters,” says Yavorskaya.

Inside the multimedia hall though, audience not abreast with Western art might feel a little at sea since there’s no additional information about specific works apart from the name of the artist who painted it. But the sheer magnification of the works does impress. Leading into the hall are panels that summarise the lifetime of these artists, telling us that Paul Gauguin tried to commit suicide after his daughter’s death, and Van Gogh at the age of 37, was a burnt-out artist, who, disappointed in his life and with his art, shot himself. Yavorskaya describes Van Gogh as one of the poorest artists, and Gustav Klimt as one of the richest in his times, and the first to use gold in his artwork.

While one can take a photograph with Van Gogh at a selfie station, glasses will soon be available to view some of the masterpieces in 3D. Yavorskaya adds that the works of Indian masters might also find themselves in the forthcoming series of the exposition, but there is some time for that.

