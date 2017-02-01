Of Elephants and Bar Codes

Babu Xavier; a work with his trademark colourful elephants Babu Xavier; a work with his trademark colourful elephants

It seems strange when an artist says that his solo was a surprise to him as well. But that is the first thing that Babu Xavier confesses when asked about his ongoing exhibition in Noida. “I just sent the works around a month back and my friend in Delhi was coordinating the details with the gallery. I came to know about the exhibition after it began,” says the Kovalam-based artist. Not one who often travels for his shows, he is awaiting the response through his friends in the Capital. “Till now, I have been told that the works have been well received,” he adds over the phone.

In the gallery are his joyous elephants, more than 30 of them, flaunting their polka-dotted skin and seemingly walking with purpose within the small frames. “The elephants have become my trademark. I have been making them for a few years but each one is unique, I can’t repeat even if asked to,” says the 57-year-old artist, who notably sketched bar codes on his work for almost a decade, from 2002, to comment on the consumerist culture. “It reflected the contemporary times, when the market ruled our lives, even in art,” he adds.

It was this disdain for a cut-throat life in the metropolitan cities that made him, against the advice of his friends, set base in Kovalam. Till a decade ago, Xavier says, his home in Kovalam did not even have a nameplate. He installed one when it became problematic to deliver couriers to him. “It’s a small city where everyone knows each other and there isn’t really a need for a board outside,” says the artist.

He belongs to a middle-class family from Kottayam; his father worked at a tea and rubber plantation and hoped for his son to become a doctor. But, during his graduation in Biology, Xavier’s interest moved to art. He shunned academic training in art, so as to “not be restrained by formal schooling in fine arts” but found a mentor in veteran artist Jayapal Panicker. It was during his six months at the Cholamandal Artists’ Village in Chennai in 1985, that he developed his own visual language that is both playful and profound. The same year, a banker on a holiday to Kerala, took Xavier’s paper works to Mumbai, and soon eminent cartoonist Mario Miranda contacted him and suggested that he should exhibit in Mumbai. The first solo came in 1985, at Pundole gallery, where Xavier exhibited small watercolours. Since then, his work has travelled world over, from Germany to Switzerland to Denmark.

Gradually, with the expanse of his engagements, the surface of his work has also expanded. From painting small, photograph-sized canvases during his early years, Xavier has moved to much larger depictions, with the central protagonists varying from the female forms to animal motifs. Painted in bright shades, at times surreal landscapes envelop the canvas, and on other occasions Xavier simply pours paint over the canvas to colour the background. The artist’s signature, meanwhile, has vanished from the frame. “It’s not over confidence, but I feel my work will survive without the signature,” he says.

The exhibition at Artlife Gallery, C-97, Sector-44, Noida, ends today