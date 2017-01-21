Night Theatre Festival: One night, five award-winning plays, a new experience for Puneites

The plays that will be showcased in the festival include Natak Company’s Binkamache Sanwad and Theatron’s Anathema. (File) The plays that will be showcased in the festival include Natak Company’s Binkamache Sanwad and Theatron’s Anathema. (File)

WHILE theatre enthusiasts in the city have had the chance to experience festivals with unusual themes earlier, they are set to witness something completely different next week: a ‘Night Theatre Festival’.

Organised by Wide Wings Media, the overnight theatre festival — ‘Natyasattak Rajani’ — will be a curtain raiser for ‘Pune Natyasattak 2017’. The festival will showcase five famous plays, from 9 pm on January 25 till 7 am on January 26, at the Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha in Kothrud. On why such a festival was organised, Kushal Khot of Wide Wings Media said, “We have had this idea since last year, but then we didn’t have enough time to get all the requisite permissions. But this year, we managed to get all the permissions. An event in Mumbai, the Sawai Karandak, is held on a similar concept. One can say we were inspired by that, though that’s a competition and ours is a festival. The main idea is to have an overnight festival of plays and welcome Republic Day with true theatrical spirit, hence the name Natyasattak (Republic of theatre).”

The award-winning plays that will be showcased in the overnight festival are: White Rabbit, Red Rabbit by Girish Kulkarni, Natak Company’s Binkamache Sanwad, Theatron’s Bhanwar and Anathema, and Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Ulagaddi.

‘Natyasattak Rajani’ will be followed by ‘Pune Natyasattak 2017’. It will be held at five theatres in the city, from January 26 to January 31, and showcase 22 award-winning plays.

Given the unusual timing, Khot admitted that he faced the risk of a low audience turnout. However, he said the organisers had done their homework and planned accordingly.

“It’s a big challenge. Due to the unusual timing, the ticket price is cheaper than other shows. Also, there are no tickets for individual plays; we have packaged the shows together into a single overnight pass. The audience can enjoy all the plays with just one pass,” said Khot, adding that all performing groups have been urged to actively promote the event in their circles and reach out to genuine theatre lovers.

However, arranging the venue for an overnight theatre festival wasn’t an easy task. “There were a lot of permissions required and there was some to-and-fro about who actually could give this permission. But what worked in our favour is that the venue is an enclosed auditorium, so residents of the area won’t be disturbed by the noise. Even our idea, to welcome the Republic Day in such a manner, helped us get permission from the authorities,” said Khot.