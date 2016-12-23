NFAI adds unfinished films of Ritwik Ghatak to its collection

NFAI has acquired Kato Ajanare, Bangar Banga Darshan and Ranger Ghulam NFAI has acquired Kato Ajanare, Bangar Banga Darshan and Ranger Ghulam

In yet another significant acquisition, National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has added the unfinished films of master filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak to its collection. Director NFAI, Prakash Magdum, said, “This is really a valuable addition to NFAI collection. NFAI has almost all the Ghatak’s films in its collection and these unfinished works of his have filled the gap. We are thankful to the Government of West Bengal and Ritwik Memorial Trust for facilitating this.”

The three films that are acquired are unfinished works made between 1959 and 1971. The films named Kato Ajanare, Bangar Banga Darshan and Ranger Ghulam were acquired from the department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of West Bengal with the active participation of Ritwik Ghatak Memorial Trust.

Apart from these films, NFAI has also acquired a large chunk of ancillary material pertaining to the Indian cinema in this calendar year. The acquisitions include a booklet of Riwik Ghatak’s Titash Ekti Nadir Naam (1973), photographs of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Jayalalithaa in Shehzadi Mumtaz (1977), photographs of one of the fist sound films made in Marathi — Sant Tukaram (1932) directed by Babjirao Rane, poster of Amitabh Bachchan’s unreleased film named Zamanat (1977) and photographs and press clippings of the first Assamese film Joyomati (1935) directed by Jyotiprasad Agarwala among the 7,500 photographs, 54,000 posters and 2,500 song booklets are added to the collection.