Navratri 2017 Live updates: Here’s how people are celebrating the 2nd day of the festival

India is a land of festivals and officially the festive seasons have begun. After Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, it’s time for Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra. The three biggest festivals that are widely celebrated is a perfect amalgamation of fun and devotion. While we celebrate the nine days praying to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, there are plenty of things happening around the country. From unusual and unique celebrations to magnum opus pandals and mandaps. (Click here to know why Navratri is celebrated)
As people across the country celebrate the 10 days of festivity with full fanfare, here is your one-stop guide for everything. From Navratri Dance themes to Durga Puja pandal hopping, we have everything covered. From places to eat during this festival and lip-smacking recipes to celeb-inspired fashion tips, follow this festive feed closely.
NAVRATRI DAY 2: SEPTEMBER 22
The festivities continue into the second day of Navratri. This is when Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped. She is the one who observes a state of celibacy while doing penance.
With Navratri festivities on in full swing, some women in Gujarat seem to be leaving amping up the celebrations in very unique ways. A video of these women performing Dandiya, wearing the traditional Indian festive wear, is going viral now.
#WATCH Gujarat: Locals practice ‘dandiya’ on skates in Surat ahead of #Navratri festival. pic.twitter.com/MxAr87lJCS
— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017
NAVRATRI DAY 1: SEPTEMBER 21
The first day or Navratri is known as Pratipada and Goddess Shailaputri is worshipped on this day. Navratri colour of the day is yellow. It is believed that the colour yellow is believed to be a colour of the planet sun and is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. Here’s how people are celebrating the big day.
NAVRATRI IMAGES AND PHOTOS
Like these photos? Click here to see more pictures of people gearing up for the festive season.
WHY NOT WISH YOUR LOVED ONES
The real fun about festival is celebrating it with your friends and family. So, here are a few greetings to wish your friends this Navratri.
NAVRATRI COLOURS AND FASHION STYLES TO STEAL FROM YOUR FAVE CELEBS
Each day of the festival is associated with a special colour, so here’s how you can get your fashion game on point this Navratri.
NAVRATRI FASTING? HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN EAT
Any festival is incomplete with food. However, with Navratri, people keep fast while worshipping the Maa Durga. Are you fasting this Navratri? Then check out these easy and healthy vrat recipes here.
Did you know that Navratri fast can also help your dieting? Clik here to know more.
SILENT NAVRATRI GARBA, ANYONE?
We have seen Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor dancing at a silent disco, taking a leaf out of ADHM, Mumbaikars can do SILENT GARBA, this Navratri. Check out all the info here.
UP FOR GARBA IN CHAPLIN STYLE?
Have you every imagined how it would look if Charlie Chaplin danced to Gujurati folk songs? If you haven’t, then click here to see the legendary actor doing his iconic moves but to desi songs. And if Chaplin is not your style then you can take inspiration from Mr. Bean too!
WATCH A RAMLILA PLAY THIS NAVRATRI
One of the main features of Navratri, the nine-day festival honouring the victory of Lord Rama over King Ravana, is the dramatic performance of Ramlila that take place across India. If in Delhi, here are the top five places to see the play this year.
NAVRATRI SONGS AND MUSIC
To evoke and please the goddess prayers, blended with harmonious bhajans, aartis and songs, are offered to the deity. Here is a list of songs, bhajans and aartis that can be played to honour the deity during the nine nights of Navaratri.
INDIA GEAR UP FOR DURGA PUJA
Durga Puja is the biggest festival for Bengalis, not just in Kolkata but around the world. With full fanfare the City of Joy celebrates the five-day gala. Take a look here how the idols are shipped out from the artist’s workshops.
And in case you want to know more about Kumortuli, the famous potters’ hub in Kolkata where these idols are made, watch this video below:
