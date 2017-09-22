Navratri 2017 Live updates: Here’s how people are celebrating the 2nd day of the festival

People across India have started celebrating the Navratri by worshipping Goddess Shailaputri an avatar of Goddess Durga on Day 1 of the festival. People across India have started celebrating the Navratri by worshipping Goddess Shailaputri an avatar of Goddess Durga on Day 1 of the festival.

India is a land of festivals and officially the festive seasons have begun. After Eid and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, it’s time for Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra. The three biggest festivals that are widely celebrated is a perfect amalgamation of fun and devotion. While we celebrate the nine days praying to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, there are plenty of things happening around the country. From unusual and unique celebrations to magnum opus pandals and mandaps. (Click here to know why Navratri is celebrated)

As people across the country celebrate the 10 days of festivity with full fanfare, here is your one-stop guide for everything. From Navratri Dance themes to Durga Puja pandal hopping, we have everything covered. From places to eat during this festival and lip-smacking recipes to celeb-inspired fashion tips, follow this festive feed closely.

NAVRATRI DAY 2: SEPTEMBER 22

The festivities continue into the second day of Navratri. This is when Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped. She is the one who observes a state of celibacy while doing penance.

With Navratri festivities on in full swing, some women in Gujarat seem to be leaving amping up the celebrations in very unique ways. A video of these women performing Dandiya, wearing the traditional Indian festive wear, is going viral now.

Watch the video here.

NAVRATRI DAY 1: SEPTEMBER 21

The first day or Navratri is known as Pratipada and Goddess Shailaputri is worshipped on this day. Navratri colour of the day is yellow. It is believed that the colour yellow is believed to be a colour of the planet sun and is dedicated to Maa Shailputri. Here’s how people are celebrating the big day.

NAVRATRI IMAGES AND PHOTOS

A Navratri reveller tries a new Dandyia dance costume at a shop before the festivity begins in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) A Navratri reveller tries a new Dandyia dance costume at a shop before the festivity begins in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Navratri is also about dance, and your celebrations are incomplete with Garba and Dandia. (Source: AP) Navratri is also about dance, and your celebrations are incomplete with Garba and Dandia. (Source: AP)

WHY NOT WISH YOUR LOVED ONES

Here’s a collection of Here’s a collection of Facebook & Whatsapp Messages for your friends and family. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The real fun about festival is celebrating it with your friends and family. So, here are a few greetings to wish your friends this Navratri.

NAVRATRI COLOURS AND FASHION STYLES TO STEAL FROM YOUR FAVE CELEBS

From L to R: Shilpa Shetty, From L to R: Shilpa Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone give us fashion goals in these ethnicwears. (Source: File photo)

Each day of the festival is associated with a special colour, so here’s how you can get your fashion game on point this Navratri.

NAVRATRI FASTING? HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN EAT

Make your fast enjoyable this Navratri. Make your fast enjoyable this Navratri.

Any festival is incomplete with food. However, with Navratri, people keep fast while worshipping the Maa Durga. Are you fasting this Navratri? Then check out these easy and healthy vrat recipes here.

Did you know that Navratri fast can also help your dieting? Clik here to know more.

SILENT NAVRATRI GARBA, ANYONE?

Ladies enjoying Rajmahal’s silent garba with head phone in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) Ladies enjoying Rajmahal’s silent garba with head phone in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

We have seen Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor dancing at a silent disco, taking a leaf out of ADHM, Mumbaikars can do SILENT GARBA, this Navratri. Check out all the info here.

UP FOR GARBA IN CHAPLIN STYLE?

Not just Chaplin, you can dance at this year’s Garba like Mr. Bean too! (Source: Youtube) Not just Chaplin, you can dance at this year’s Garba like Mr. Bean too! (Source: Youtube)

Have you every imagined how it would look if Charlie Chaplin danced to Gujurati folk songs? If you haven’t, then click here to see the legendary actor doing his iconic moves but to desi songs. And if Chaplin is not your style then you can take inspiration from Mr. Bean too!

WATCH A RAMLILA PLAY THIS NAVRATRI

The stories of Rama and Ravana are enacted by multiple teams of actors in both rural and urban areas. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The stories of Rama and Ravana are enacted by multiple teams of actors in both rural and urban areas. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

One of the main features of Navratri, the nine-day festival honouring the victory of Lord Rama over King Ravana, is the dramatic performance of Ramlila that take place across India. If in Delhi, here are the top five places to see the play this year.

NAVRATRI SONGS AND MUSIC

During the festivals devotees sing bhajans and perform aarti to the goddess during the festival. (Source: PTI) During the festivals devotees sing bhajans and perform aarti to the goddess during the festival. (Source: PTI)

To evoke and please the goddess prayers, blended with harmonious bhajans, aartis and songs, are offered to the deity. Here is a list of songs, bhajans and aartis that can be played to honour the deity during the nine nights of Navaratri.

INDIA GEAR UP FOR DURGA PUJA

Durga Puja is the biggest festival for Bengalis, not just in Kolkata but around the world. With full fanfare the City of Joy celebrates the five-day gala. Take a look here how the idols are shipped out from the artist’s workshops.

And in case you want to know more about Kumortuli, the famous potters’ hub in Kolkata where these idols are made, watch this video below:

