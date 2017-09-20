Navratri 2017 Festival: 10 best songs to play this Navaratri

During Navratri, different customs are followed in different regions of the country, while some devotees observe fasts and organise over-night prayers for the supreme, others celebrate the victory of the Goddess through Garba and Dandiya songs. (Source: Thinkstock Images) During Navratri, different customs are followed in different regions of the country, while some devotees observe fasts and organise over-night prayers for the supreme, others celebrate the victory of the Goddess through Garba and Dandiya songs. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The Navratri festival is here and people all across India have geared up for the celebrations. The nine-day festival, commemorating triumph of good over evil begins on September 21 and ends on September 29, followed by Dussehra on September 30. On this day, devotees worship nine different avatars of Goddess Durga and seek her blessings. To evoke and please the goddess prayers, blended with harmonious bhajans, aartis and songs, are offered to the deity. Different customs are followed in different regions of the country, while some devotees observe fasts and organise overnight prayers for the supreme, others celebrate the victory of the Goddess through Garba songs and by participating in Dandiya dance occasions. While, people are engrossed in preparing for the festival, we have created a list of top 10 songs, bhajans and aartis that you can listen and groove to during the celebration of this vibrant festival.

Here is a list of songs, bhajans and aartis that can be played to honour the deity during the nine nights of Navaratri.

*Mata Vaishno Ke Aaye Navrate

*Bhor Bhai Din Char Gaya Meri Ambe

*Tere Nis Din Jyot Jalaun Navratre Aaye Maa

*Tu Hi Durga Tu Hi Bhawani Devi

*Main Balak Tu Mata Sheranwaliye

*Jai Jai Hey Jagdambe Mata

*Hey Aayo Aayo Navratri Tyohar

*Shakti De Maa Shakti De Maa



*Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali



*Nange Nange Paon Chal Aa Gaya Ri



