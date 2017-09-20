This Navratri, Mumbai brings in SILENT GARBA nights to celebrate festivities

Ladies dancing to festive tunes at the Silent Garba, with headphones on. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) Ladies dancing to festive tunes at the Silent Garba, with headphones on. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

Navratri’s here and people all over the country are gearing up to celebrate this festival that is full of colours, music and dance, and celebrated with huge enthusiasm across the country in various forms. Along with the rites and rituals that accompany the nine-day festival, one other highlight for mainly youngsters are the Dandiya and Garba dance nights.

Across Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat, of course, there are massive get-togethers of people who come in to celebrate the Navratris and dance the night away to traditional music, wearing colourful traditional attire as well. The flip side, though, of these events is that at many places they need to finish by 10pm because of the imposition of noise bans in various cities. Take Mumbai, for instance, where this deadline imposed by the Bombay High court has something that stopped Mumbaikars from partying late into the night, or could have possibly put a dampener on Navratri celebrations.

However, we have a good news for you, as this organisation in Mumbai is bringing a ‘silent garba’ nights for revellers who don’t want the festivities to end. Rajmahal Banquets in Malad has taken the concept of silent discos and given a Navratri spin to it. They are organising prolonged Dandiya nights wherein everyone will be seen dancing to traditional tunes but with headphones on.

Monesh Soni, the banquets owner, says, “We got this inspiration from the film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and thought of giving it a shot”, referring to the silent disco scene from the Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma-starrer movie.

“Knowing that people love to enjoy Garba in live concerts, we have arranged for singers and artistes to perform authentic Gujarati folk music. Gadhvi and Barot singers will be performing from 7pm to 10pm, which will be followed by a complimentary dinner,” adds Soni. The tickets for the event cost Rs1,500 per person.

The organisers are arranging headphone Dandiya nights after 11pm, which will last up to to 2am from September 21 to October 1. “We want to keep the traditional dance and music of Navratri alive so that the young generation also gets to enjoy this festival without any restriction.”

Soni hopes that the drop in crowds that such organisers were expecting due to the 10pm noise deadline in Mumbai could be somewhat mitigated with this idea. Thus, not only reducing the noise pollution level in the city, but also allowing people to organise Dandiya and Garba nights – well into the night, and without hindrance.

