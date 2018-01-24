Natyasattak Rajani: Overnight celebration of theatre, stand-up, mushaira for Pune residents

The festival will start on January 25 at 9 pm and will go on till 7.30 am on January 26 . The festival will start on January 25 at 9 pm and will go on till 7.30 am on January 26 .

A combination of biographical writing by Mahesh Elkunchwar, a living legend and institution in himself of Marathi theatre, coupled with a live onstage performance of the text by two equally powerful personalities — actor Sachin Khedekar and director-actor Chandrakant Kulkarni — is what theatre lovers will be treated to at the second edition of Pune’s first overnight theatre festival — Natyasattak Rajani.

The festival will start from January 25 at 9 pm and will go on till 7.30 am on January 26.

It will kick off with Maunraag — a theatrical rendition of playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar’s autobiographical works. The festival, this year, has a mixed bag of artistic elements — from theatre, stand-up comedy to mushaira and ghazals.

Other plays at the festival include 2004 Purushottam Karandak winner Deta ka Karandak, featuring Devendra Gaikwad and Paresh Devlankar, at 11.30 pm. The story of the one-act play revolves around the lives of two boys from Buldhana district who are passionate about theatre but have no formal training.

A mime act, 202 Elina, which has won several awards at Maunantar festival, featuring Shivraj Waichal, Kaumudi Walokar, Suraj Parasnis and Virajas Kulkarni, will be staged next. Following this, a stand-up comedy featuring Marathi web channel Bharatiya Digital Party, popularly known as ‘BhaDiPa’, will be performed, and later local comedians — Sarang Sathye, Omkar Rege and Chetan Mule — will enthrall the audience.

The closing act of the festival will be Sukhaan — a mushaira comprising shayari, ghazals and poems in Urdu — to be performed by Om Bhutkar and his team.

