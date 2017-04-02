Muslim dancer wins hearts performing as Lord Krishna

Ramakrishna and Vivekananda had taught about unity of all faiths, the 18-year-old dancer said (Source: File photo/ Representational image) Ramakrishna and Vivekananda had taught about unity of all faiths, the 18-year-old dancer said (Source: File photo/ Representational image)

A young Muslim dancer has mesmerised the audience by his performance as Lord Krishna at a programme celebrating 150th birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita, organised by the Ramakrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

Imram Sheikh, who came from Assam as a member of the Rangapara Dance Academy to take part in the 4-day programme, danced on the themes of ‘Dashavatar’ and ‘Krishna Leela’. Asked about taking part in a Hindu religious programme, Sheikh said, “I am an artiste and an artiste does not have any religion or caste.”

Ramakrishna and Vivekananda had taught about unity of all faiths, the 18-year-old dancer said.

He also took part in Sattriya, a classical dance form originated in Assam and was attributed to 15th century Vaishnab saint Srimanta Sankardev.

“Humanism is the best religion. Ramakrishna and Vivekananda never taught religion of gods or goddesses. They strove for the development of the country and its people,” secretary of Jalpaiguri Ramakrishna Mission, Swami

Shibapremananda said.

The four-day sesquicentennial programme of Sister Nivedita concludes today (Apil 2).

