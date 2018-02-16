The World We Wrought

Jitish Kallat’s Aquasaurus Jitish Kallat’s Aquasaurus

Until March 27, visitors who walk into the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum in Byculla will be greeted by the sight of the grinning skeleton of a monster. The response to Jitish Kallat’s Aquasaurus is complex and arrives in three phases. Almost everyone’s first response is shock, followed by a chuckle or two, once viewers realise that the “skeleton” is in fact modelled on the ubiquitous water tanker. The third response — deep shame mingled with horror — comes when it finally sinks in that the Aquasaurus is truly a monster of our times, spawned from our cavalier attitude towards water resources.

Aquasaurus is on display at the museum as part of the exhibition “Asymmetrical Objects”, conceived to celebrate 10 years since the institution opened to the public in its new avatar. The exhibition is a response to the debates around the current Age of the Anthropocene, when human beings are seen as having an outsized impact on the environment, says Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, managing trustee and honorary director of the museum. Besides Kallat, the artists participating in the show are Atul Bhalla, Manish Nai, Mithu Sen, Prajakta Potnis, Ranbir Kaleka, Reena Saini Kallat, Rohini Devasher, Sahej Rahal and Shilpa Gupta. “We invited 10 artists who, as part of their practice, have responded to ideas about science and nature, industrialisation, consumption and environmental degradation,” says Mehta. The name of the exhibition itself is a reference to Art in the Age of Asymmetry, the well-known essay by philosopher Timothy Morton, who described the Anthropocene as being characterised by “an asymmetrical confrontation between the human and the non-human”.

Displayed across the museum, the various works included in “Asymmetrical Objects” are presented as chapters of the same story, with certain ideas tying together different pieces. So while Kallat’s Aquasaurus reminds us of the monster of water scarcity that our greed and callousness has birthed, Vaitarna by Atul Bhalla reminds us of how this came to be. The artist worked with images of the Vaitarna river, which flows into the lake of the same name that provides Mumbai with water. At the same time, he invokes the legend of the Vaitarni, the mythical river which is filled with blood, pus, mucus and rotting things which, according to Hindu religious texts, sinners have to cross before they can enter the realm of Yama. For the artist, this is a statement about the human impact on water bodies and karma — what we do to the river comes back to haunt us. Our relationship to water surfaces in Kaleka’s video House of Opaque Water as well, in which we follow the story of a village that is swallowed by the rising sea, thanks to global warming.

Some artists have chosen to reflect not just on how human activities have impacted the natural world, but also how they’ve shaped our society and our inner, emotional landscapes. Nai’s untitled installation, for example, is made from discarded clothes and fabric swatches which the artist then compresses into rigid shapes — a comment not just on the proliferation of manufactured objects and waste generation, but also a reflection on the decimation of traditional crafts in an industrial world. Similarly, Potnis’ photographs show the sterile “non-spaces” of polished elevators and temperature-controlled air such as airports, malls and other such temples of capitalism that have emerged across the globe.

As much as “Asymmetrical Objects” address issues about Anthropocene, it also engages with the site itself, paying homage to the history of the museum. When it first opened in 1857, it was conceived as a museum of natural history, geology, archaeology and economic products and its collection included natural history specimens, archeological artefacts and geological materials. These became the inspiration for some of the artists showing in the exhibition, such as Reena Saini Kallat, who was inspired to make her drawings of hybrid species by specimen illustrations in nineteenth century books found in the museum. These works, Saini Kallat says, were created to address how the natural world is politicised when different nations or entities lay claim to different species as their “political symbols”.

Even if at times whimsical and a little difficult to access, the exhibition is ultimately a great way to celebrate the roots of Mumbai’s oldest museum, as well as pave the way for future discourse. It works because what could otherwise have been a screed against human impact on the environment becomes a complicated picture presented from many different angles. As Saini Kallat says, “This exhibition is typical of a museum that has tried in the last 10 years to start conversations that matter now.”

