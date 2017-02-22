Mumbai Police staffers showcase their art work at Kala Ghoda Festival

The artists with Mumbai police commissioner DD Padsalgikar and his wife. (File) The artists with Mumbai police commissioner DD Padsalgikar and his wife. (File)

FOR TEN years now, Ankush Dupkar has been displaying his artwork at the Kala Ghoda Festival. The week-long festival gives him a break from his routine job of being an armourer for the Mumbai Police. Seeking special permission from the police department, Dupkar, along with Ramesh Chopde, Sanket Rathod, Vikas Lavenge, Sanjay Sawant and Gaikwad, sold their pieces at the art festival.

They give fifty per cent of their proceeds to the Mumbai Police Welfare Fund.

This art festival, they said, is not just a celebration of their hobby but acts as a platform to showcase their talent.

“People visiting our stalls ask us how we find the time to paint, while working for the police. Their praise and appreciation for our talent is what motivates us further,” said Dupkar.

In appreciation of his art, Lavenge has been asked to paint a scene of the Marine Drive for the office of the Special Branch near Crawford Market. Having been a part of the art festival for five years now, Lavenge feels that the footfall at their stall has reduced with time. While many appreciate their work, very few actually end up buying, he said.

This year, the painting that was sold for the highest price was by Ramesh Chopde, at Rs 10,000.The police department too, makes use of their art in drawing sketches of the suspects.

Sanjay Sawant, who regularly makes sketches of the suspects based on witness’ descriptions, enjoys his time at the festival. “Being at the art festival helps us meet other artistes and we get to learn from them. The public also appreciates our work. More than the earnings we make, it is these things that matter,” said Sawant.