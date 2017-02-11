Moonliit Fest 2017: Delhiites, celebrate weekend filled with dance, food and fun!

Dance to peppy tunes of Mika Singh and DJ mixes by VJ Gouri and DJ Yogi. (Source: Thinkstock images) Dance to peppy tunes of Mika Singh and DJ mixes by VJ Gouri and DJ Yogi. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Are you one of those who wishes to just get away from all Valentine’s Week frenzy? Well, then there is a good news, enjoy your weekend in full galore with best music, food, and fashion. Delhiites rejoice, there’s a festival happening just in heart of the city filled with fun and masti and it’s not lovey-dubby.

MOONLIIT Festival 2017 is here to enthrall the people of NCR to enjoy the last few days of the chilly winters. With amazing performances to enjoy like that of Mika Singh, Nucleya, and Rooh it’s a perfect way to dance and party this weekend. Coupled with food from Delhi’s best bars and restaurant, you can’t miss the funfair. From The Jugaad Cafe to OTB, More than 30 eateries have come together to make sure you have the best gastronomic experience. enjoy Set in the sprawling JNL Stadium with a plethora of activities, head there soon. After all, why should couples have all the fun!

And ladies, there’s some great news for you. If dancing to Mika’s songs and DJ mix was not enough there is a lot to make yourself happy. Yes, best brands from the flea markets are here! Exciting, right? The organisers have carefully curated a bazaar to cater to the shopping desires of the attendees – from brands like Miyo Jewels, A touch of Zari, Noorni, Amodini Creations, pick your options.

Along with all such tempting extravaganza, there’s more to enjoy. From fashion shows and designers’ pop-up market to model hunt and other fun-filled contests, enjoy the two days basking in winter sun during the day and dancing to music at night.

Date: February 11-12

Time: 12pm-10pm

Venue: JLN Stadium

Tickets: Rs 250 onwards

