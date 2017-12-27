Unsavoury Moments

A still from movie S Durga. A still from movie S Durga.

S Durga no-show: Even though Sexy Durga was rechristened as S Durga (pictured above), the film was still removed by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry from the list of movies selected by the Indian Panorama Jury for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. Ravi Jadhav’s Nude, too, was dropped. Even after the Kerala High Court instructed the Ministry and IFFI to screen S Durga, they did not comply on the grounds that the CBFC saw red in its certified version.

Padmavati Protests: The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest magnum opus hangs in balance as protests against it grew shrill and illogical even as its makers maintained an intriguing silence over their move. Most horrific of them was BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu announcing a reward on the beheading of lead actor Deepika Padukone and Bhansali.

Snip Snip: A couple of months before producer Pahlaj Nihalani was replaced by adman-lyricist Prasoon Joshi (pictured above) as the Chairman of CBFC, he made news for refusing to certify Lipstick Under My Burkha and calling it “lady oriented”. He also objected to the word “intercourse” in Jab Harry Met Sejal. When challenged, he asked for one lakh signatures in favour of it and social media campaigns ensured that the number was met.

Nepotism Debate: Triggered

by Kangana Ranaut’s (pictured above) straightspeak, the “nepotism debate” witnessed many twists and turns. Highlights of this: Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan proclaiming “Nepotism Rocks” at an offshore film function. This was followed by apologies by the three of them and, of course, Khan talking about “eugenics” which probably created as much social media commotion as Shashi Tharoor’s “farrago”.

Shame game: Priyanka Chopra, who met PM Narendra Modi in Berlin, was trolled for wearing a dress that showed her legs. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who was snapped in a backless dress and smoking with Ranbir Kapoor, too encountered social media wrath. While Kapoor issued a statement, Chopra responded cheekily by posting a photo with her mother, both of them in short dresses, and a message: “It’s the genes”.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App