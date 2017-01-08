‘Ballerinas of Cairo’ is a photographer’s brilliant project to help women reclaim streets of Egypt

Photos by Ahmed Fathy/”Ballerinas of Cairo. (Source: Instagram) Photos by Ahmed Fathy/”Ballerinas of Cairo. (Source: Instagram)

With rising crime against women and concerns over their freedom, photographer Mohamed Taher and director Ahmed Fathy tried giving a new description to the rigid and conservative streets of Cairo, Egypt where fear of sexual harassment and molestation walks along with women.

Mohamed Taher’s new project “Ballerinas of Cairo” inspired by the Ballerina Project in New York, was initially just a visually appealing project but later Taher tried to understand the intensity of the dancers move and the story behind it.

“You see this movement of the ballet dancing and the roughness of [Cairo]. It makes a lot of contrast… It was kind of a niche version of the project,” said Mohammed Taher was quoted as saying by UpWorthy.

In a place like Cairo, where sexual harassment is not uncommon and, reportedly 93% of women feel unsafe and are sexually harassed on streets, the dancers tried to break free the darkness and fear through their dance moves.

Photo by Mohamed Taher/”Ballerinas of Cairo (Source: Instagram) Photo by Mohamed Taher/”Ballerinas of Cairo (Source: Instagram)

“There’s a huge problem for women in Egypt streets,” says Taher. “There’s a lot of sexual harassment … so now this was a layer of the project.”

Taher realised that the dancers are not just dancing but taking to the streets where they could express freedom, where they could be felt empowered, where they could take up their space without any fear.

Through the stories of these dancers and his photographs, Taher wants to give a voice to women and stand for their rights.

Photo by Sherif Ashour/”Ballerinas of Cairo (Source: Instagram) Photo by Sherif Ashour/”Ballerinas of Cairo (Source: Instagram)

The photographer was unsure if the bold move will be accepted in a conservative city like Cairo. He was worried about the outcome but was surprised with overwhelmingly positive response. He wants to continue the project and spread the message of empowerment and freedom of women to other cities of Egypt as well.

