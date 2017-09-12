Miss America runner-up wows with Bollywood number at 2018 beauty pageant

Jennifer Leigh Davis, the runner-up of Miss America 2018 beauty pageant, danced to the tunes of ‘Naacho Re’ fro Jai Ho, wowed the audience with her spunk. (Source: Miss Missouri/Facebook) Jennifer Leigh Davis, the runner-up of Miss America 2018 beauty pageant, danced to the tunes of ‘Naacho Re’ fro Jai Ho, wowed the audience with her spunk. (Source: Miss Missouri/Facebook)

There is no denying the mass appeal that Bollywood dances now have internationally. The peppy and rhythmic songs and foot-tapping beats have a huge fan base in the US as well, and an example of this came to the fore when Miss America 2018 beauty pageant runner-up Jennifer Leigh Davis danced to the tunes of Bollywood in the talent round, winning hearts everywhere.

The 23-year-old apparently danced to the song ‘Naacho Re’ from the movie Jai Ho, and by the look of it, she pretty much nailed the moves. Though we haven’t been able to get our hands on the video of the performance yet, the contestant herself shared some gifs from the event, and seems like she really rocked the number. With clean cuts and agile motions, Bollywood dance choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan, of So You Think You Can Dance fame, did a great job.

Check out some of her moves here.

Davis, who is a communication’s student, believes in fighting for the inclusion and acceptance of diverse cultures. Crowned Miss Missouri, she has also authored a children’s book Diversity Matters, with the aim to encourage the next generation that there could be more good in the world, ”so they are not seeing the same injustice we are seeing today,” she said.

She also took to Instagram to express her love for Bollywood and diverse cultures. Along with a picture of her dancing in a lehenga-choli, Davis had an important message to share: “Why do you do Bollywood, are you even of the culture”. I get this question all of the time, and my response is, because I LOVE it. The beauty of dance is that no matter where you come from, we can have a common denominator, and that is a love of dance. Besides my love of the culture, I believe that it is important to practice what you preach. Diversity Matters is much more than a platform for me, it is my life. Not only do I come from a diverse background, I have known the joy of embracing another culture fully. With all of that being said, I want to thank Nakul for teaching me, and loving me. It was a joy to bring #Bollywood back to the #missamerica stage as #missmissouri. I encourage you all to go out and embrace a culture different from your own, because your life will be forever enriched.

Way to go, girl!

