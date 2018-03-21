Glass Apart

Mica paintings from Maneka Gandhi’s collection; (below) Gandhi. Tashi Tobgyal Mica paintings from Maneka Gandhi’s collection; (below) Gandhi. Tashi Tobgyal

While the walls of Maneka Gandhi’s Ashoka Road home are adorned with modern and contemporary art, the focus of her attention since the last few months have been paintings that belong to a period much before — the mid 19th century, when the British were still strengthening their rule in India. We know of several artworks, artefacts and jewels that were exported to Europe but there is a medium long forgotten: miniature mica paintings on thin transparent sheets of silicate material of the same name. Produced primarily for the colonial tourist market, most of them were painted between 1820 and 1850.

Over the last few decades, Gandhi has been bringing them back to India through collectors and dealers across the world, from Singapore to the UK. “It’s so detailed and beautiful. Each of them would take a long time to make because they would first make it on paper and then refine it. Usually, postcard sized, these paintings are small, painted in gouache on one side of the thin sheet. These were transported in bulk and kept very badly. It is estimated that there are less than 7,000 left,” says Gandhi. Of these, she has 210, carefully encased in hardboard backing and covered in plastic.

Produced in Murshidabad, Patna, Banaras and Trichinopoly, the imagery ranges from Hindu gods and goddesses to religious events, working professionals, flora and fauna. Among others, we see domestic servants from Varanasi, modes of transport — elephant to hand-drawn palki — painted in Murshidabad, village scenes from Trichinopoly, and durga puja painted by artists from the Patna School. There are some rare finds too. For instance, Gandhi points out that a set of paintings of birds is unique. “In India, since there are so few works nobody has heard of the medium,” she rues, adding that the Victoria and Albert museum in the UK has a room dedicated to its collection of 700 mica paintings.

The Union Minister for Women & Child Development is known to have an eye for rather obscure mediums. If in 2001 she sold designer candles, in 2006 she had an exhibition-cum-sale of Raja Ravi Varma’s oleographs, and in 2012 she organised an exhibition of ceramic platters by studio potters. The proceeds from the sale were used for animal hospitals run by People For Animals (PFA), an animal rights organisation she helms.

“The idea is to revive and bring to people’s knowledge arts and crafts that belong to our heritage,” says Gandhi. The collection of mica paintings, too, will be put on sale. Exhibited at the recent edition of the India Art Fair, the price ranges from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, depending on the size and quality of work. “I would like it if it was bought by a museum since these are museum quality national treasures. I have put in a lot of effort to get them from abroad,” she says. The set, for now, is delicately packed in boxes at her house.

