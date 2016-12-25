From Bethlehem to India, Christmas celebrations across the globe

New Delhi: People light candles at Sacred Heart Cathedral on the Christmas festival in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI) New Delhi: People light candles at Sacred Heart Cathedral on the Christmas festival in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

The Holiday season has begun and people across the world are celebrating the Christmas in full swing. From the Vatican to Bethlehem, Christians around the world participated in the night mass on Christmas Eve to mark the celebrations for the birth of Jesus Christ. Even in countries where Christians are minorities the festivity has been demonstrated with huge excitement and fanfare. Countries in the Middle-East such as Iraq and Turkey too were noticed celebrating the festival to its true spirits and extravaganza.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been making India proud at various international platforms for many years now. Creating and breaking world records and pushing limits for himself are not new to him and neither is making a thematic sand creation on the festive occasion. Pattanaik set a new World Record by creating 1,000 Santa Claus in the sand at the Puri beach on Christmas, the Limca Book of Records confirmed on Sunday.

International sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates 1,000 Santa Clauses from sand in an attempt to make a world record at Puri beach in Odisha on Saturday. (Source: PTI) International sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates 1,000 Santa Clauses from sand in an attempt to make a world record at Puri beach in Odisha on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

Earlier, Pattnaik has broken the world record set by him in 2012 by creating 500 sand Santas. Not to forget that he had created another such record by creating 100 sand Santa Clauses in 2009.

New Delhi: Devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Christmas at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI) New Delhi: Devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Christmas at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Pattnaik created the thousand sand miniatures on the Odisha beach with a message, “Bring Happiness to the World” with the assistance of 35 students from his Sudarsan Sand Art Institute.

According to a report by Odisha TV, “He worked on the sculpture for four days and created the record-breaking sand art out of 1,000 tonnes of sand.” Spreading the Christmas mood on the sandy beaches of Puri, the artiste’s art work will be on display until January 1, 2017.

In India, Christmas fever gripped people in Goa and Kerala. With the peel of the midnight bells, churches across Goa celebrated the birth of Lord Jesus heralding the Christmas season which will culminate with New Year festivities. Lakhs of faithful attended the midnight masses which were held across the state celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, followed by traditional dances at various places. Goa has 27 per cent of its population following Roman Catholic faith. Cribs were unveiled at many places after midnight masses, depicting the birth of Jesus Christ in the stable.

Archbishop of Goa and Daman Fr Filipe Neri Ferrao’s Christmas Eve message was broadcast across the state through cable network on television in which he emphasised for the nations to take unified action against environmental degradation and irresponsible development.

Rejoicing the birth of Jesus Christ, Keralites today celebrated Christmas with traditional fervour and piety with faithful thronging churches for special prayers and mass. While Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis led the midnight mass at the St Mary’s Cathedral of Syro Malankara Catholic Church in the state capital, Cardinal Mar George Alanchery of Syro Malabar Catholic Church conducted the service in Kochi and gave out the Christmas message. Christians account for nearly one-fourth of the population in the state. The festival was also celebrated with much fanfare in churches in norther Malabar region of the state.

An enormous artificial Christmas tree is seen lit up after its unveiling in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Sri Lanka has unveiled a towering Christmas tree, claiming to have surpassed the world record for the tallest artificial Christmas tree.(Source: AP) An enormous artificial Christmas tree is seen lit up after its unveiling in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. Sri Lanka has unveiled a towering Christmas tree, claiming to have surpassed the world record for the tallest artificial Christmas tree.(Source: AP)

Sri Lanka has claimed to unveil the World’s tallest artificial Christmas tree in the capital city Columbo. According to Colombo Page, despite delays, the construction of the 57-meter long tree located along the seaside promenade of Galle Face Green in the capital city was completed on Saturday. According to an organizer, the giant tress which is placed along with a six-meter Santa and a 12-metre sleigh will be lit with 600,000 colored LED bulbs in the evening. Although the targeted height was not achieved, the tree has still surpassed the records set by other countries, to become the “World’s Largest Christmas Tree”.

Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world descended in the biblical town of Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, to celebrate Christmas, amidst a lull in violence after a tense year between Palestinians and Israelis.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, center, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, leads the Christmas Midnight Mass in Saint Catherine’s Church at the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ, in the adjacent Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (Source: AP) Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, center, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, leads the Christmas Midnight Mass in Saint Catherine’s Church at the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe the Virgin Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ, in the adjacent Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. (Source: AP)

The manger square, the centre of festivities, right in front of Church of Nativity, believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus, was buzzing with activities on a clear, but cold day, as tourists jostled for space and vendors tried to sell them inflatable Santas, peanuts, toys and other items of traditional craftsmanship.

Celebrations kicked of yesterday around noon time when Rev. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate, started his traditional march from Jerusalem to Bethlehem. Pizzaballa was welcomed in Bethlehem by Christian clergymen inside the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem, the birth place of Jesus Christ. Israel built a 25-feet high concrete wall surrounding Bethlehem from three sides as part of the security barrier following a wave of suicide attacks during the second intifada. Meanwhile, the birthplace of Jesus, once a town dominated by Christians comprising 86 per cent of the population in 1950, has seen their numbers dwindle with only 12 per cent from the community still living in Bethlehem.

First lady Michelle Obama with Miss Piggy, left, read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas for children on stage during the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Ellipse in Washington. (Source: AP File Photo) First lady Michelle Obama with Miss Piggy, left, read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas for children on stage during the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Ellipse in Washington. (Source: AP File Photo)

In the USA, First Lasy Michelle Obama continued her annual tradition of Tracks Santa for the final time. For most people, a Christmas Eve phone call with the first lady of the US is an unexpected surprise. But Austin was holding out for someone else. “I want to hear Santa talk,” said Austin, one of a handful of kids who called the NORAD Tracks Santa program yesterday and found Michelle Obama on the other end of the line. Santa couldn’t get to the phone, the first lady patiently explained, “because he’s delivering all the gifts” 3 million as of late morning in Honolulu, where President Barack Obama and his family are on vacation. Before the family fun, there was a geography lesson as the first lady updated children about Santa’s most recent locales on his gift-giving voyage: Sardinia, Malta and Hungary, to name a few. For Tracks Santa, she takes calls from kids who wanted to know exactly how much progress Santa had made on his journey.

[with inputs from Agencies]

