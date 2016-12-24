Merry Christmas 2016: Best Christmas SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp messages to send Merry Christmas greetings

Christians believe that God sent his son Christ to the world so he could sacrifice his life to redeem the rest of the world from their sins. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Christians believe that God sent his son Christ to the world so he could sacrifice his life to redeem the rest of the world from their sins. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The festival of Christmas that falls on December 25, marks the birth of Jesus Christ. People across the world get together with their families, friends and loved ones to join in the celebrations. Also known as the Nativity of Jesus, the birth of Christ is significant for Christians. They believe that God sent his son Jesus to the world so he could sacrifice his life to redeem the rest of the world from their sins. According to the gospels of Matthew and Luke in the Holy Bible, He was born to virgin mother Mary and Joseph in the sleepy town of Bethlehem on a cold, winter night.

X-mas celebrations now

Santa Claus, Christmas carols, Christmas feast spread are some of the quintessential elements that complete the celebrations. People celebrate by attending the midnight Christmas mass at church, decorating their houses and oak or pine trees with bells, angels, glittering stars, stockings, candies, etc., and spreading love and cheer among their family members and loved ones.

Share your Christmas love and cheer with your loved ones, near and far, with these Christmas greetings and messages.

* “May the Christmas spirit bring to you peace and hope. I also wish you good health and hope as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Merry Merry Christmas!”

* “I’m wishing you all the love and warmth that comes with remembering the birth of Jesus Christ during the Christmas festivities. Wish you a blessed Christmas.”

* “I wish Santa Claus brings you the gift of never ending happiness this Christmas! May you and your family be blessed abundantly. Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year!”

* “Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmas-time. ~Laura Ingalls Wilder”

* “The journey of life is with many twists and turns. But with faith and courage, no obstacle can stop you from reaching your goals. Keep faith, peace and kindness in your heart, and you shall always shine. Merry Christmas.”

* “May baby Jesus bring you and your family lots of love. May the host of angels fill your life with joy and bliss. Merry Christmas to you and all your loved ones.”

* “May this Christmas fill your homes with the peace and joy of Christ. May this year, you come even more closer to God. Merry Christmas to you and your family.”

