VIDEO: Did you know King Louis XIV bathed just twice in his lifetime? Here’s why

There has been much talk about the luxurious life that kings and queens in the Medieval era were blessed with. But do we really know all the facts about their lifestyle? While staying fresh and maintaining a basic hygiene is a necessity in today’s age and time, did you know that kings and queen were forbidden to take a bath in those days? Yes, it’s true.

Clean water was hard to get but even those, who had access to it, rarely bathed. It is believed that King Louis XIV bathed just twice in his lifetime. Not just him, Queen Isabella of Spain bathed once when she was born and once on her wedding day. It is also said that they wore a bunch of flowers and herbs on the body to help combat the pungent smell.

Wondering why? During the early centuries, the Christian church said bathing naked was forbidden. What’s more, they thought it was sinful and led to promiscuous sex and immorality. Not just religion, science too supported staying dirty. Medieval doctors thought that warm water widened skin pores leading to deadly diseases.

