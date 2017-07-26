Matters of the Mind

Artist Subir Hati Artist Subir Hati

A huge circular wooden sculpture — carved from the top into abstract shapes and tiny mountain-like shapes — is hanging on a wall. Titled Frozen Sun and a Sun Catcher, the work has been created by Kolkata-based Subir Hati for his upcoming show at Delhi’s Art District XIII, titled “Fly Ash: The Phoenix Redefined”. The 46-year-old artist, who prefers to call himself a “thinker” instead, says it serves as a reminder of a gloomy sun. Pointing out that the uneven breaks in the circular symmetry refer to his own anxiety, frustration and depression, he says, “The sun appears frozen to me. I feel like there is no light around me. I cannot get the warmth and light that I am looking for and this represents my quest to catch that light.”

The fifth recipient of Glenfiddich’s Emerging Artist of the Year 2016 award, Hati was one among the eight artists chosen from across the globe who were given an opportunity to spend three months at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Scotland.

Talking about the upcoming solo, which comprises 12 artworks — paintings, wooden and metal sculptures — Hati says, “The theme of the show deals with a psychological state, that of melancholy, anxiety and depression. I always carry them with me as I closely observe what is going on in my environment and in this world, be it good or bad, right or wrong. I cannot quit the problems but I always find them.”

His work ‘Mirror in the Frame’ His work ‘Mirror in the Frame’

On an adjacent wall hangs Mirror in the Frame, a set of 12 small mirrors with disfigured wooden frames — Hati’s take on the multiple personalities and images that human beings inhabit in their head. “People can stand in front of the mirror and see their own image. But this is not the real image. There are a lot of images hidden inside us that we can’t see. When we talk to a colleague, we present a different image, similar to how our image changes while talking to a friend, stranger or parents,” he says.

A row of shiny flowers made of coloured glass fibre form a sculptural installation titled Handmade Flower. It is an introspective reflection by the artist on his journey of losing many relationships over time. “These handmade flowers appear beautiful here, but in reality, flowers are not handmade in nature. Similarly, the world appears pretty and attractive from the outside but I find it loveless.”

