Master stroke: After Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting was sold for $450 million, a look at his other art works

Renaissance Man: La Bella Principessa or Profile of a Young Fiancee (left) and Portrait of a Man in Red Chalk. Renaissance Man: La Bella Principessa or Profile of a Young Fiancee (left) and Portrait of a Man in Red Chalk.

Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting, Salvator Mundi, which recently broke auction records when it sold for a whopping $450.3 million, is only one of the many works attributed to the Renaissance painter which has a complicated history. Like most artists of the day, Da Vinci didn’t sign his work, and, as befitted a master artist in his later years, relied on studio assistants to finish certain portions of his work. Take a look at the contentious histories of some of the most well-known paintings attributed to Da Vinci:

The Virgin of the Rocks (London version): While the version of The Virgin of the Rocks which is in the Louvre in Paris has long been celebrated as one of the undisputed masterpieces of Da Vinci, the attribution history of the version in London’s National Gallery has always been murky. The Louvre painting, originally commissioned by a church, was rejected by them as it was seen as an attempt to question the divinity of Christ. Here, Mary has her arm over St John, and the angel points at him too, while the infant Jesus looks on. The subsequent London version cleaves closer to orthodoxy: St John holds a crucifix, the angel’s hand lies in his lap and the three central figures have halos. Extensive restoration and cleaning by The National Gallery in 2010 revealed it to be an original Leonardo. Some experts still argue that the botanical and geological inaccuracies as seen in the London work would never have been made by Da Vinci.

Portrait of a Man in Red Chalk: The dispute over this famous work has much to do with identity of the sitter. It has long been believed that this is a self-portrait and indeed, in popular culture, Portrait of a Man in Red Chalk has come to represent what we believe Da Vinci looked like. In recent years, however, experts have disagreed, arguing, among other things, that the portrait shows a man of an age that far exceeds what Da Vinci’s would have been at the time he made it.

La Bella Principessa: When it surfaced at an auction in 1998, this portrait was believed to be the creation of an anonymous German painter in the 19th century. It is now believed by some experts as being a lost painting by the master, which was touched up in the 19th century. This theory is supported by the discovery of a fingerprint in 2009, believed to have been left behind by Da Vinci, who was known to blend brushstrokes using his fingers. Many, however, say that the “lifeless” and anatomically inaccurate work is not a Leonardo.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App