Masked Tales

Since childhood, artist Sharmila Sen has been smitten by masks. These colourful, expressive mythological characters kept her intrigued in such a manner that eight years ago, she began working with artists in rural Bengal to promote the art form. And after years of exhibiting these masks in Kolkata, the 48-year-old brings them to Delhi. As part of an exhibition titled “Art Beyond Tradition”, 90 masks are hung at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre. Apart from the masks, there are also dokra (made from copper and brass) products from Bishnupur, paintings, cane products and painted rare conch shells too.

“I am working with artists from Cooch Behar, Purulia and Midnapore. My aim is to revive all dying art forms of Bengal — from these masks to Kalighat patachitra (paintings),” says Sen. Each mask can take up to eight to 20 days to finish, depending on the material used. On display are masks made from wood, papier mache and terracotta, in varied colours. “All the masks have a story to tell. A lot of them are tribal masks, some derived from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. So there’s Kali, Bhadrakali and even Ardhanarishvara,” says Sen.

Sen has also worked with director Rituparno Ghosh in his 2012 film Chitrangada, when he used five masks created by artisans under her supervision. Once she wraps up the exhibition in Delhi, Sen heads back to Kolkata to resume her work with artists for her next exhibition in Kolkata in October-November.

“Art Beyond Tradition” is on display at Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, from 10 am to 8 pm, till Feb 6.