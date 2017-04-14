‘I write because I am angry about my country’

Manushya Puthiran Manushya Puthiran

On November 8, 2016, Tamil poet Manushya Puthiran vent his anger through verse written late into night. A woman snivels weakly this night, / with her money secretly stashed away / from her drunkard husband. / She knows not what goes around. / In eateries stranded are the hungry / With single notes / of five hundred rupees./ The shutters are drawn / Hurriedly. / Keep calm for a couple of days, / in the name of the nation / Telleth the king.

Among the 45 poets who travelled through a gamut of expressions over two-and-a-half days of Vak, the first poetry biennale organised by the Raza Foundation in Delhi, Puthiran was one of the most political. But then, the poet, in his late forties, has extended his beliefs to a personal engagement with mainstream politics. He is the DMK spokesperson and began his session at Vak by reminding listeners that, a short distance away, farmers from Tamil Nadu have been protesting for almost a month. “For any poet, it is not enough to write poems, he has to get into political activism. I do not believe in violence, that’s why I chose to join politics,” he says.

The second poem that he read out at the event was written a month before demonetisation. “It was Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and it occurred to me that, if he were alive today, how would he see this country? So, I wrote My Dinner with Gandhi,” says Puthiran. The Father of the Nation sits opposite the poet and “beholds the sight of / humans skinned / for consuming meat”. And then, the Mahatma “bites a piece of meat” but “doesn’t bother asking / about the animal behind the meat”.

Eighteen collections and 2,000 poems capture Puthiran’s idealisms and conflict. They are dedicated to his muse as hundreds of love poems, closely examine the life of a specially-abled person or are studies on the human body and loneliness. Puthiran suffered an attack of polio when he was three and his father filled the house with books. He grew up with a love for literature and began to write at a young age.

His first collection of poems, Manushya Puthiran Kavithaigal (Poems of Manushya Puthiran) was published when he was 16. A year ago, at 15, he had taken up the pen name — he was born S Abdul Hameed — to reflect his ideology. It translates into “Son of Man”, a title given to Jesus Christ, whose philosophy has been of abiding interest to Puthiran. “In Tamil Nadu, after the Self-Respect Movement of Periyar, we do not use our caste names. Whatever ideas I had in my mind, I framed it in my name,” he says.

Puthiran says his handicap has fuelled his poetry and personality. Among his works on the subject is a poem called An Album of Legs through which he attempted to understand his body. “Whenever people try to help me, I don’t like it. It is not that I want to deny their goodness but I am deeply affected by it. There is a certain kind of resistance in me. In order to come out of it, I write a lot,” he adds.

He is unable to go a day without writing though the fuel now comes from Delhi. “India has become a country that triggers a sensitive poet. I write because I am angry about my country,” he says. His last poem, Black National Anthem, was inspired by BJP leader Tarun Vijay’s comments that Indians could not be called racists as they live with black people from southern states. “I feel we are generous enough to treat white people better in this country, so I wrote Black National Anthem,” says Puthiran.

