Man comes out after spending 7 long days inside a rock; becomes a sensation

Remember’127 hours’, the Danny Boyle movie that was about a mountain climber getting trapped in a rock for more than five days before finally coming out of it alive, albeit not in the pink of his health? Well, in a remarkably similar incident, a person got inside a rock for a week. The only difference being that this lionhearted person did it deliberately and pulled it off like a boss.

French artist, Abraham Poincheval, got out of a 12-tonne boulder a week after carving out a hole inside the rock in the shape of his body. The hole that only allowed the person to sit up and stock his essentials – water, soup, and dried meat – housed the artist for as many as seven days. Highly cramped as the place was, the artist could barely move his hands and feet, and even had to store his faeces around him.

Expressing his gratitude to his fleeting home, he told Daily Mail UK, “I would like to thank it.It made me so welcome.” Having faced difficulty in walking after emerging from the rock, he was made to sit on a chair and was taken away for a medical examination. Sharing his experience of trapping himself up inside a rock for a week, he reportedly said, “It is normal that I should feel a little stunned after spending a week inside a rock.I had the feeling that I was just a particle inside this mineral world.”

Interestingly, Poincheval is no new to such outrageous and audacious feats. He has had experiences of eating worms and beetles after putting himself inside a stuffed bear, and also crossing the Alps in a barrel besides several others.

A Youtube video posted by News Hub shows him emerging out of the hole and answering questions.

