Make Way For Khadi

The fashion industry has had an on-and-off relationship with khadi. While the humble weave has made it to the ramp several times, it hasn’t really extensively featured in designer collections. Recently, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) along with the Khadi Village and Industries Commission (KVIC) presented “Khadi — Transcending Boundaries”, a collaborative fashion show in Delhi. Part of the Small and Medium Industries Convention hosted by the Ministry of Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), the show featured works of prominent industry names, such as Anju Modi, Rohit Bal, Poonam Bhagat and Payal Jain. In attendance were Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP national spokesperson) and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Union Minister of Minority Affairs), among others.

Modi stuck to her favoured silhouettes and cuts and presented a line which leaned heavily towards saris, churidaars and kurtas, predominantly in shades of mustard and white. Reminiscent of her showcase at the Amazon Fashion Week in November, 2017, Modi used prewashed khadi and softer versions of the fabric. Jain, on the other hand, used self-textured fabric in black and white to present dresses and western wear. Bal designed dresses with voluminous skirts and fitted jackets in self-patterned khadi. The all- white collection also had menswear with achkans and churidaars. Bhagat brought out the glitzy side of the fabric by using khadi silk in muted tones of gold, brown and blue, offset by batik prints. While such shows have taken place in the past, it will be interesting to see if this collaboration will contribute to make the humble fabric self-sustaining and not just limited to the handloom wearing niche.

