Makar Sankranti 2018 Special: Top Songs to Play during the Festivities

Colourful decorations, children going from house to house while singing and asking for treats, kite flying, elaborate bonfires and feasts are all part of Makar Sankranti. To make your celebrations more memorable, we have curated a list of songs for you to get into the groove.

January 13, 2018
The first day of the sun’s transit into the Makara (Capricorn) marks the occasion of Makar Sankranti, which is also known as Makara Sankranthi or Maghi. The festival, that refers to a specific solar day according to the Hindu calendar and is celebrated with reference to the Sun lord is observed in January every year. It is associated with colourful decorations, children going from house to house while singing and asking for treats, various fairs being set up, kite flying, elaborate bonfires and feasts.

Being a spiritual festival, many take a holy dip in the water to wash away their sins on this auspicious day. Moreover,  people attend holy fairs like the ‘Magh Mela’ in Prayag, also known as the mini ‘Kumbh Mela’ and the ‘Gangasagar Mela’ at the junction of River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal.

To make it more memorable, we have curated a list of songs that you can play while celebrating with your loved ones.

Manja – Kai Po Che

This track from the movie Kai Po che will add a melodious touch to the celebration. Sung by Amit Trivedi and Mohan Kanan, this Bollywood drama based on the life of three friends managed to connect with many. The slow and subtle beats of this song along with its pleasing lyrics is sure to set the mood.

Udi Udi Jaye – Raees

A dance number that should surely be in your playlist is this track from the movie Raees. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, this song with its steady beats and alluring lyrics is sure to make you want to groove this festive season.

Kaipoche – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Dedicated to the festival of Kite flying, this track from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is sure to leave you grooving. Music by Ismail Darbar, the song has a beautiful classic touch to it along with the essence of the festival.

Ruth Aa Gayee Re – 1947: Earth

If you carefully listen to the lyrics of the song, you will be able to understand the relation of this song with Makar Sakranti. From the movie 1947: Earth, this track is sung by Sukhwinder Singh.

