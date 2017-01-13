Makar Sankranti 2017 Wishes: Best Makar Sankranti SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook messages

Makar Sakranti is touted to be a time for peace and prosperity. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Makar Sakranti is touted to be a time for peace and prosperity. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Makar Sankranti marks the onset of summer and the six months auspicious period for Hindus known as Uttaarayan. Dedicated to the sun God, the harvest festival celebrates the beginning of long days. The connection with Uttaraayan dates back to the mythological era of The Mahabharata. In the ancient epic narrative, Bhishma Pitamah lay down on a bed of arrows and waited for the sun to be in Uttaraayan to breath his last.

With colourful kites flying in the sky and the aroma of delicious delicacies brewing in the air, Makar Sakranti is filled with fun and frolic. Many take a holy dip in the water to wash away their sins on this auspicious day. Not just that, people attend holy fairs like the ‘Kumbh Mela’ in Prayag and the ‘Gangasagar Mela’ at the junction of River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal.

Celebrated in unique styles across different states in India, Makar Sankranti is touted to be a time for peace and prosperity.

Send your near and dear ones a heartfelt message this season. Here are a few images, wishes and greeting that you can choose from:

*As the sun starts northward journey.

He makes all the happiness of throughout this year.

I wish you and your family a

Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

With rays of joy and hope, wish you and your family Happy Makar Sakranti! (Source: Pictures88.com) With rays of joy and hope, wish you and your family Happy Makar Sakranti! (Source: Pictures88.com)

*Mandir ki ghanti, Arti ki thali, Nadi ke kinare suraj ki lali, Zindagi me aye khushiyo ki bahar, Apko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar.

Happy Makar Sankranti

On a beautiful, bright and delightful day, the sun enters makar to intense its rays. (Source: Digital Buzz) On a beautiful, bright and delightful day, the sun enters makar to intense its rays. (Source: Digital Buzz)

*A beautiful, bright and delightful day,

The sun entered makar to intense its rays.

Crops harvested to brighten up the smile,

Come together and enjoy all the while.

Kites flying high to touch the happiness,

Til mangled with sweet to spread sweetness.

Time to enjoy the moment with full intensity,

A very happy prosperous Makar Sankranti

Celebrate Makar Sakranti with fun and frolic. (Source: The Popular Festivals) Celebrate Makar Sakranti with fun and frolic. (Source: The Popular Festivals)

*Meethe gur mein mil gaye til, Udi patang aur khil gaye dil, Har pal sukh aur har din shaanti, Aap sab ke liye laaye Makar Sankranti.

Wish You Happy Makar Sankranti

What are you thinking? Go fly a beautiful kite. (Source: HD Wallpapers) What are you thinking? Go fly a beautiful kite. (Source: HD Wallpapers)

*With Great Devotion, Fervor And Gaiety, With Rays Of Joy And Hope, Wish You And Your Family,

Happy Makar Sankranti.

Add charm to your celebration as kites hit the sky. (Source: Daily SMS Collection) Add charm to your celebration as kites hit the sky. (Source: Daily SMS Collection)

*A new beginning

A new destination

With happiness or sorrow

With pain or pleasure

Happy Makar Sankranti!

It’s time to colour your life. (Source: HD Wallpapers) It’s time to colour your life. (Source: HD Wallpapers)

*Makar Sakranti Ke Din Udaaye

Dil Ke Saath Apni Patang

Aur Kijiye Wish Mohabbat Ke

Saath Happy Makar Sakranti.

The warmth of my wishes will reach you. (Source: The warmth of my wishes will reach you. (Source: http://www.croonaudio.com

*May the Makar Sankranti fire burn all the moments of sadness and bring joy, happiness and love with its warmth.

Happy Makar Sakranti!

