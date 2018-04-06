Mahim Dargah: Qawwali that makes Thursdays stand out

The Qawwali starts after the evening prayers at 7.30 pm and goes on till 10 pm. Express The Qawwali starts after the evening prayers at 7.30 pm and goes on till 10 pm. Express

As Old Cadell Road comes alive late in the evening, north-bound motorists are reminded that its Thursday. With tourists and devotees thronging Mahim Dargah to offer prayers and leaving with the sound of Qawwali that resonates on the shrine premises, Mahim Causeway is bustling and the eateries seem to be in no rush to down shutters.

The Qawwali that starts after the evening prayers at 7.30 pm goes on till 10 pm at Mahim Dargah, also known as Makhdoom Ali Mahimi Dargah. It is managed by Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust and the officials have been hosting qawwals from across the country. Among them is the Kadri family that has been performing at the Dargah for seven decades.

“My grandfather started singing Qawwali as a hobby. Later, he started singing on a regular basis. I would accompany him to Mahim Dargah since I was 15 and learned singing from him,” said Shaikh Firoz Kadri, who is 43. Kadri has been performing at Mahim Dargah every Thursday for 17 years, he said “We use to visit the Dargah every Thursday and my grandfather would perform. I would sit behind him and sing along. I learned singing from him and decided to follow his footsteps.”

The chief convener of the trust, Aslam Shaikh, said: “We keep getting requests from people across the country, as many devotees who visit the dargah every Thursday want to listen to such traditional music.” Sufi Jamal Shah, an activist based in Chembur, has been visiting the shrine every Thursday. “Traditional Qawwalis bring peace to the inner soul. The message of peace was spread through Qawwalis. But with time, many things have changed. I have been visiting the dargah since childhood (around 50 years ago). Back then, I saw fairs that went on till Bandra. The tradition will never fade.”

The lead Qawwal, Kadri, is accompanied by seven others who play different musical instruments and repeat lines after him. The trust has set up a stage at the exit of the shrine and as devotees walk out after offering prayers, they often stay back for some time and listen to the music. Trust members say those who are keen on listening to the Qawwali stand in and around the stage, while senior citizens are allowed to sit on the floor.

The devotees stand and listen to Sufi renditions like “Maula Ali ki shaan mein, Garib Nawaaz and Makhdoom Baba ki shaan mein” sung by Kadri. Many capture the performance on their cellphones and take selfies with the performers. Often, many devotees leave money for the performers to express their appreciation.

“Right from children to senior citizens, everybody waits and listens to his voice. We come here to seek God’s blessings. But we also get to listen to such devotional music,” said Wasim Kaloandra, a visitor. Muhammad Suhail Khandwani is the managing trustee of Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust.

The trust said that earlier, the performance would go on till early morning. But now, they have to follow the rules enforced by the police. Shaikh said: “Till 2004, we would organise qawwali programs till late nights. Devotees would visit in large numbers as we would even fix LEDs for the visitors who are not able to enter the Dargah. These days, we have to follow the rules and regulation and end it by 10 pm.” Trust officials said people of every religion have been visiting the dargah, either with the intention to offer prayers or to listen to Qawwali.

The food stalls outside the dargah stay open till 1.30 am, as per the rules. Mumbai Police has had the privilege of laying the first chaadar — flowers woven into sheets — of the Urs in Mahimi’s respect. “We have been getting full co-operation from the police. During the 10-day Mahim festival in December, the Mumbai Police is the first to lay the chaadar. It is believed that the blessings help them detect crimes,” said Shaikh.

