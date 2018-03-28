Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Lord Mahavira Photos, Greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Mahavir Jayanti, a prominent festival of the Jain community, will be observed on March 29 this year. The day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara in Jainism. As per the Hindu calendar, the occasion falls on the 23rd day of the month of Chaitra which lies between the months of March or April.
According to mythology, Lord Mahavir was born in a royal family about 2,500 years ago in Kundalpur of Vaishali, which now lies in Bihar. His real name was Vardhamana and he was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. As the story goes, the young prince left his possessions and home at the age of 30 to find spiritual awakening.
If you want to send your wishes for the festive day to loved ones, here are a list of messages, wishes, greeting cards and Facebook statuses that could inspire you.
* May Lord Mahavir Fulfil Your all the Dreams & Wishes.
* Live and Let Live,
Wishing you and your family
a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
* May the holy words show you
the path to never ending happiness
Sending you warm wishes
Happy Mahavir Jayanti.
* Follow the path of Non-violence.
Take Pledge on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti.
* Adopt the path of Truth,
Knowledge and Non-violence
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
* Little keys can open big locks.
Simple words can express great thoughts.
I hope my simple pray can make your life great
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
* I always ask Lord Mahavir to give you what you DESERVE,
Not what you DESIRE!!
It is because your Desires may be few!
But you Deserve a LOT!
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
* Inse sikho
Seva=Shravan se
Mitrata=krishan se
Maryada=Ram se
Daan=Karn se
Lakshay=Eklavya
Ahinsa=Buddha
Tapasya=Mahavir se
Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
* Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti
May Lord Mahavir Bless you
on Mahavir Jayanti and Always.
* Arihant ki boli
Siddhon ka saar
Acharyon ka path
Sadhuon ka sath
Ahinsa ka prachar
Mubarak ho aapko Mahivar Jaynti ka tyohar.
