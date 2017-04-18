Maharashtra: Raja Paranjpe Festival begins

Dr Mohan Agashe and Mahesh Kale at the 8th Raja Paranjpe Film Festival. Express Dr Mohan Agashe and Mahesh Kale at the 8th Raja Paranjpe Film Festival. Express

The eight Raja Paranjpe Festival by the Raja Paranjpe Pratisthan was inaugurated recently by legendary Hindi and Marathi Actor Dr Mohan Agashe.

Director Ashutosh Gowarikar, actors Jitendra Joshi, Medha Manjrekar and National Award-winning singer Mahesh Kale received the Raja Paranjape Sanman.

This was followed by an interaction with the dignitaries, carried out by Sudhir Gadgil. Also present at the occasion were the trustees of the Raja Paranjpe Pratisthan — Archana Rane and Ajay Rane.

The festival has been organised between April 14 and April 20, to mark birth anniversary of Raja Paranjape on April 20. On the concluding day, the festival will see noted actor Mohan Joshi receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lakhachi Goshta, Ha Majha Marg Ekla, Pedgaonche Shahane, Oon Paus, Ganget Ghode Nahale, Pudche Paul and Jagache Pathivar, are few of the popular films, to be screened during the festival. The festival will also see the screening of several plays and musicals.

