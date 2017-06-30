3rd ‘Namacha Gajar’ to be held today

The third edition of ‘Namacha Gajar’, a devotional music programme based on Abhangas and Bhajans will be held on June 30 at MES Bal Shikshan Mandir Auditorium, Mayur Colony, Kothrud at 5.30 pm. Entry for the programme is free and seating will be on a first come first serve basis.

Senior vocalist from the Jaipur-Atroulli Gharana, Pandita Aarti Ankalikar-Tikekar and renowned devotional vocalist Pt Shankarao Vairagkar will be performing at the event. Gracing the stage will also be Pt Bhimsen Joshi’s son and disciple, vocalist Pt Shrinivas Joshi from Kirana Gharana, with his son Viraj Joshi.

The vocalists will be accompanied by Prashant Pandav on tabla, Avinash Dighe on harmonium, Gambhir Maharaj on pakhawaj and Sadashiv Maharaj on taalvadya. Mangesh Waghmare will anchor the programme. On the occasion, senior vocalist Pt Shounak Abhisheki will be felicitated with the Vaishnav Award for his contribution in the field of Hindustani classical music and in the memory of late Pt HB Vishwanath Maharaj Ingle.

Organised by the Kalashree Sangeet Mandal in association with ABIL, the event takes place every year to commemorate the tradition of ‘Waari’, or pilgrimage.

