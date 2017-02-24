Maha Shivratri 2017: Best Shivratri SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages to send Happy Maha Shivaratri greetings

One of the most important festivals commemorating Shiva, people celebrate and show gratitude towards the god for being a compassionate care taker and protector of all on Maha Shivratri. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) One of the most important festivals commemorating Shiva, people celebrate and show gratitude towards the god for being a compassionate care taker and protector of all on Maha Shivratri. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Maha Shivratri, celebrated on February 24 this year, will see devotees of Shiva across the world come together and offer the god praises and prayers for blessings. The festival is observed with utmost care and devotion by devotees who fast rigorously and bathe in the holy waters of river Ganga on this day. It is believed that the custom will give them absolution from their sins and give them moksha.

One of the most important festivals commemorating Shiva, people celebrate and show gratitude towards the god for being a compassionate care taker and protector of all on this day.

Watch Maha Shivratri special video here.

Spread the cheerfulness and happiness on Maha Shivratri this year with these texts, Facebook and WhatsApp messages, images and wallpapers.

* May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all, and give power and strength to everyone, facing difficulties in there lives. Happy Maha Shivratri.

(Source: Pinterest) (Source: Pinterest)

* May Lord Shiva shower his

benign blessings on

you and your family.

May happiness and peace

surround you with his eternal

love and strength.

(Source: Pinterest) (Source: Pinterest)

* “Om Namah Shivaya”

Let’s spend the night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek His divine blessings!

Happy Maha Shivratri

(Source: DGreetings) (Source: DGreetings)

* Shivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all with good things and perfect health. God Bless.

(Source: Happymahashivratrisms) (Source: Happymahashivratrisms)

* We wish you all a very Happy Shivratri.

May Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati shower their blessings to everyone.

May this festival be a purposeful one to everybody.

(Source: Happynewyear2017images.net) (Source: Happynewyear2017images.net)

* Lord Shiva Is A Great God

Always Ready To Help

The Needy Only Lord Shiva Have

The Capability To Change Our

Fate I Love U Mahadev May

God Lord Shiva Bless All Bhakts.

(Source: Pinterest) (Source: Pinterest)

* Happy Shivaratri To All.

I Pray To You For All The

People In This World.

Please Give Everyone Happiness,

Peace And Lots Of Smiles.

This Is My Prayer For Today.

Om Namah Shivaaye!

(Source: Pinterest) (Source: Pinterest)

