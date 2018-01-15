Magh Bihu 2018: Wishes, SMS, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Quotes to send your loved ones

Happy Bhogali Bihu, or Magh Bihu, everyone! (Source: Thinkstock images) Happy Bhogali Bihu, or Magh Bihu, everyone! (Source: Thinkstock images)

India is the land of festivals and every state has its own unique traditions and festivals. At the start of the year, the first set of Indian festivals is a string of harvest festivities known by different names across the country. In the north-eastern state of Assam, it’s time of Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu, during which farmers thank God for a good harvest and spread cheer with dances, games and delicious meals.

Celebrated in the Hindu lunar month of Magh, the grand festival is celebrated for a week starting on the last day of Pousha and continues until the first few days of Magh. As Assamese people around the world enjoy the important festival being grateful for the good produce and marking the end of cold season praying to the fire god, it’s all about celebrating the rich heritage and culture.

From dancing to beats of the drums to singing folk songs and participating in events like egg-fights and cock-fights, it’s a grand way to celebrate the packed granaries. As Assamese around the globe enjoy the important festival, here are some greetings and message to wish them a Happy Bhogali Bihu.

* May this festival of zeal and verve*

fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm

and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

Happy Greetings of Bhogali Bihu!

* B-Bond of Love

I-Icon of Assam

H-Humanity

U-Unity

This is our Bihu, our soul… Wish you all a Happy Magh Bihu!

* Bihu anondia, Bihu binondia

Bihur mou mitha mat

Bihur ba lagi bihua kokair

Deu dhoni lagise gat…

* Mati Mahor Khuwadere,

Mitha Alur Mithare,

Bora Saulor Athare,

Joha Saulor Khugandhare,

Jibon Bhogali Hoi Porok,

Tare Kamonare Bhogali Bihur Khubheswa Janalo…

Happy Bhogali Bihu to all…

* May the joyous harvest season bring to you and your family Happiness & Prosperity. Happy Bhogali Bihu

* Let us welcome this Bhogali Bihu with great hope, eagerness and anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity.

* I pray to Almighty that you enter this Bihu with great hope and confidence to bring about beautiful changes in life. Happy Magh Bihu 2018 to you and your dear ones.

* Let this Bihu usher in a Good and Sweet Year, both materially and spiritually. Happy Bhogali Bihu!

* Let us all welcome Magh Bihu 2018 will open arms and positive thought. Let us all promise to make it the best year of our lives. Wishing you a wonderful Happy Bihu my dear friend.

