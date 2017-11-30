Madame Tussauds Delhi to officially open for public on December 1

Madame Tussauds Delhi will be home to around 50 wax figures, including Sachin Tendulkar to Amitabh Bachchan. (Express Photo by Avantika Chopra) Madame Tussauds Delhi will be home to around 50 wax figures, including Sachin Tendulkar to Amitabh Bachchan. (Express Photo by Avantika Chopra)

Now, clicking a selfie with celebrities can actually be a dream that’s rather relatively easily realised. Making its debut in India, the famous Madame Tussauds Wax Museum will open its doors for the public on December 1. A day before, it held a special viewing for the media and select audiences in the heart of the city, Connaught Place. The 50 lifelike wax figures include multiple national and international celebrities such as sport stars Sachin Tendulkar, Mary Kom, Milkha Singh and Lionel Messi to Bollywood A-listers Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, as well as political leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi. Given the popularity of the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, this venue is a much awaited attraction for the Capital.

Housed in the heritage building Regal Cinema, which shut its doors earlier this year to make way for this global attraction, the two-storeyed exhibition has been specifically designed and structured with Indians in mind. Enter, and you will be greeted by cricketers Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, along with actor Richard Gere. Walk further to meet and greet Bollywood’s best with Salman Khan riding a rickshaw to Anil Kapoor from Slumdog Millionaire conducting Kaun Banega Crorepati?

The other sections/rooms have been divided into sports, history, bhangra, music and, eventually, a party of Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities. However, the exhibition is not solely visual. There are various interactive stations, where people can find out more about the wax model and also play some games. For instance, while posing with Marilyn Monroe, you can try out wigs matching her hair and even get yourself clicked in front of a vanity mirror placed right behind. Similarly, while checking out Milkha Singh’s wax model, you can play hockey or practise some shots as if you were there on the field with him. Moreover, there is a special section where you get personalised hand sculptures done and take them home. Making sure that the museum is accessible to all, the building has been made handicap-friendly along with functional lifts installed for all floors.

“This is truly an exhilarating and emotional feeling to finally see Madame Tussauds open in Delhi. This will be the 23rd Madame Tussauds attraction globally,” said Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Ent. India (which has brought Madame Tussauds to India), at the opening event on November 30. Elaborating on the Indian vibe of the Delhi edition, Jain said the themes for each section have an Indian connection. “For the Salman Khan section, the scene is taken from Chandni Chowk. Moreover, 60 per cent of the wax models are Indian,” he said, adding, “Also, the ticket priced in India is one-third the charge elsewhere,” probably in a bid to make it more accessible to the masses.

The wax statues would need special care in India, for which there is a team of 40 managing the museum, including “three Indian artists o take care of the figures,” said Marcel Kloos, Director New openings Europe and Emerging Markets, Merlin Ent.

Towards the end, there is an souvenir store where visitors can buy various things related to Madame Tussauds.

Madame Tussauds opens on December 1, 2017, at Regal Building, Connaught Place, New Delhi. Tickets are available at the venue and online; Adults: Rs 960, Children: Rs 760. Rs 100 discount on online bookings.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd