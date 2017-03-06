Ludhiana: Play on India-Pakistan bond sends strong message of peace

Artistes perform in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Artistes perform in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

Even as tensions continue to brew among India and Pakistan, a play depicting what the common people from both sides of the border feel about it was staged in the Balraj Sahni Open Air Theatre at Ludhiana’s Punjabi Bhawan Saturday. Directed by Aryan Prince and staged by the artistes of Beehive Theatre Group, the play- ‘Picnic on the Battlefield’- sends out a strong message of peace and that those with political motives are instigating hostile feelings among the people.

In a bid to make the whole experience unique, the entire set was designed using waste materials by young volunteers.

A tale of two soldiers, the play highlights that engaging in wars will only lead to shortage of soldiers in both countries, forcing youngsters to join the Army. But the young generation don’t want any war with their neighbour but only peace.

In an intense climax packed with emotion, a young Indian soldier is shown inviting his Pakistani counterpart to join him for some food and snacks while a war was raging on between both the countries. They start enjoying each other’s company and via their candid conversations both realise that they don’t want war but peace. But their friendship is short-lived as they both die in a bomb blast and their small ‘picnic’ on the battlefield ends with them.