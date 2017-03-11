Lost & Found: Two Heads & an Identity

Yuki Ellias in a scene from Elephant in the Room. Yuki Ellias in a scene from Elephant in the Room.

Actor Yuki Ellias arrived in Delhi for the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) 2017 with impressive credentials. She was Hermia in Tim Supple’s mega-production A Midsummer Night’s Dream and movement director for his opera Mozart’s Magic Flute. In Mumbai, she stood out as a bimbette called Brooke in Atul Kumar’s stellar Noises-Off and, more recently, was a mean Portia in the Vickram Kapadia-directed Merchant of Venice. Elephant in the Room, in which Yuki directs herself in a solo performance, marks her transition to the next level. The play is one of the 10 contenders for META 2017. Ellias won the award for Best Actor (Female) at the award ceremony that was held on Friday, while Elephant in the Room also took away the Best Costume and Best Light Design awards.

“In Mumbai, every year, I watch the visarjan of Ganpati. I’m not a fan of the music but I like the idea of a parade. I would like to walk the streets with a float on which a Ganpati performance played out,” she says. Elephant in the Room revisits the myth of the god whose severed head is replaced by that of an elephant — but from the opposite direction. “I was interested in the elephant whose head was severed. We created a loophole in time to explore that, if you’ve got a head under semi-brutal circumstances, how do you accept it?” says Yuki,

Working with writer Sneh Sapru, the actor created a lavish mythology in which a boy, called Mr Tusk, is uneasy in the head because it isn’t his. Is he a boy or an elephant? When he hears that the falcons have seen a boy’s head fall from the sky, Mr Tusk sets off to find the missing part of himself.

The forest is dangerous, if only because there is a shadow of the world the audience is familiar with from the news — a princess is turned into a spider by her family “for falling in love with a boy of a lesser order”, a hyena contemplates the life of a refugee in Africa in case her native forest is destroyed, and a cheetah gives a chilling account of how the divine gods took away the head of a young elephant and left his blood to congeal around his body. “Most of us see only parts of a myth and it becomes heightened. A number of works are looking at women roles in the Mahabharata and the Ramayana from other sides. With this play, we explored seeing things through a different lens. Is it okay to see things from a different lens?” says Yuki.

The play is thought-provoking but never heavy, largely due to the poetry of the text and fast-moving script. “It was very important to have a script in which the language was beautiful, heightened and poetic,” says Yuki. Places have names such as Isle of Dawn and Mr Tusk’s parents are Third Eye and First Lady. The sets and lights create vibrant pieces of fantasy, and Yuki performs with an inexhaustible supply of energy.

Her father is National Award (returned) filmmaker, Rafeeq Ellias, but Yuki never considered acting as a career. After a stint with radio, she went off to the Ecole Jacques Lecoq for theatre training. At the prestigious theatre school in Paris, “speech comes last and conversations were expressed through the body”. She learnt commedia dell’arte, miming and Greek-style performances. Her performances are highly physical but, in Elephant in the Room, Yuki matched it with a range of voices.

Were the indirect references to gods a means to avoid offending religious sensitivities? “I’m not at all a religious person. I grew up in an atheist family,” says Yuki. During a Q&A after the performance, she had confessed that she had changed the ending. “In our original ending, Mr Tusk rejects his godliness. But, for us, it was more important to ensure that the play was staged,” she says. The play is open-ended and Mr Tusk says, possibly to those with volatile ideas of Hinduism, “I have learnt to take myself much less seriously and hope that you do too.”