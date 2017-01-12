Lohri Songs 2017: Top famous and popular Punjabi Lohri songs

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta dance to the Lohri song in Veer Zaara. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab) Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta dance to the Lohri song in Veer Zaara. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

What’s the best thing about the festival of Lohri? Dancing to the beats of popular Lohri songs! Celebrated in high spirits as the fire lights up the night sky, people dance around the bonfire and sing traditional Lohri tracks. From Bollywood hits to regional favourites and dhol beats, they play dance numbers all night. It is customary to light up the bonfire at sunset at the main village square. Sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts and popcorn is tossed to show respect to the natural element of fire.

Marking the onset of summer after the wintry cold nights, the Punjabi folk festival falls on January 13 this year. The bonfire ceremony is different in parts of Punjab. A small image of the Lohri goddess is made and decorated with cow dung in some parts, whereas in other parts, the Lohri fire consists of wood and cow dung.

In a few parts, kite flying is also associated with Lohri. People get on top of their roof tops, play songs and fly colourful kites.

Here are a few regional and Bollywood Lohri songs that will make you beat the dhol and nagaras a little louder this season:

Lodi (Veer Zaara): What more can you ask for a song when there are so many sterling stars dancing to the track in one video? Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini and Preity Zinta in an authentic Punjabi culture, this song is a hit favourite for Lohri celebration.

Watch the video here.

Lohri (Asa Nu Maan Watna Da): Sung by Jaspinder Narula and Harbhajan Mann in Punjabi, the song is a treat for music lovers during the festival.

Watch the video here.

Massan Leya (Raj Ghumman): Resplendent with women dancing in colourful cholis, the song is a delight to hear and to dance around the bonfire.

Watch the video here.

Sundar Mundariye (Daler Mehndi): In his loud baritone, Daler Mehndi sets listeners dancing to the pumping beats of this energetic song on Lohri.

Watch the video here.

Balle Balle (Mel Karade Rabba): Starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Neeru Bajwa, the song is a fun Lohri track for newly-married couples. Watch the video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd