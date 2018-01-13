Lohri 2018 Special: Top Lohri-themed Songs to Play this Year

The celebrations revolve around a bornfire as fire signifies spark of life. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The celebrations revolve around a bornfire as fire signifies spark of life. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The festival of Lohri, which is primarily celebrated by the Sikhs and Hindus from the Punjab region, is an occasion to commemorate the passing of the winter solstice. This popular Punjabi folk festival marks the onset of the warmer season, longer days and sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere. The night before Makar Sankranti, also known as Maghi, is observed as Lohri and as per the solar part of the luni-solar Bikrami calendar, falls on the same date every year, that is January 13.

The celebration revolves around a bonfire as fire signifies spark of life. A prayer to Agni is offered and Prasad is distributed. Then the families and relatives come together and celebrate by dancing around the fire.

If you have been too caught up preparing for the occasion, then here are five songs that can light up your festivity.

This song by Harbhajan Maan is sure to add a lot of energy to the celebration. The peppy beats and its catchy lyrics are enough to make you want to groove.

A sweet and soft song with regular beats, this one will add a melodious touch to your Lohri celebration. Call your relatives to the dance floor and do the traditional gidha.

Add a touch of Bollywood to your Lohri celebration with this song. Match the steps and dance along with the beats. This song is sure to make all the couples join the dance floor.

A song that should not be given a miss this Lohri is this song by Malkit Singh. Its catchy dhol beats along with classic Punjabi lyrics will excite even a non-dancer!

Add more fun and energy to your celebration with this song. Enjoy the beats of this peppy track that is sure to make you groove along to its beats!

