Lohri 2018: Add zing to your festive celebrations with these cool ideas

The New Year celebrations may have come to an end, but it’s time to celebrate a series of festivals around the country. And, it all begins with Lohri! The harvest festival is celebrated with different names in India such as Lohri, Pongal, Bihu and Makar Sakranti. But, the essence is the same as each region acknowledges the gifts of nature and expresses gratitude for a bountiful harvest.

The festivity is a way to solemnise the harvest season of the rabi (winter) crops, enjoy the traditional folk song and dances and to relish scrumptious meals. Celebrated with a lot of fanfare, friends and families come together to exchange pleasantries. Colourful ambience, dhol, nagara and delicious food are the basic essentials of every Lohri party. To add a bit of zing to your celebrations, we have got some ideas that will make the day special.

Add vibrant colours

Traditional decor ideas such as printed earthen pots, handmade wall hangings and colourful pinwheels lend the perfect festive feel. Adding an authentic flavour to your party decor, it sets the mood. If you are short of time, then change your regular curtains with bright festive ones and you are good to go.

Savouries and desserts

Lohri is celebrated in the Punjabi community and their love for food is quite evident. Keep Lohri essentials like revdi, gajak, groundnuts ready on the table and serve your guests with traditional Lohri recipes.

Let dhol and nagara set the mood

A Lohri celebration is incomplete without the tunes of dhol and nagara. Punjabi music can help you to get the guests grooving during the Lohri celebration.

