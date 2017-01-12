Lohri 2017: Best Lohri SMS, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messages to wish your loved ones

Punjabi folklore dance to the beats of dhol and nagara on Lohri. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Punjabi folklore dance to the beats of dhol and nagara on Lohri. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A popular Punjabi festival, Lohri marks the culmination of the longest winter night. It is said that the next day breaks into dawn with summer sunshine. With much fanfare, Punjabi folklore dance to the beats of dhol and nagara and perform bhangra on the Lohri night. A bonfire is lit after sunset and people make merry on the streets. It is said that the sun starts its northward journey and the daylight increases from the next day of Lohri.

Children go from door-to-door singing songs and asking for sweets. Turning them back empty-handed on Lohri is considered inauspicious. The little gifts to kids is known as ‘lohri’. Also known as a harvest festival, Lohri is linked with the harvest of rabi crops. Punjabi farmers consider Lohri as the onslaught of the financial new year. Sugarcane products, jaggery (gur), gajak (sweet dish made of sesame seeds and ground nuts), sarson da saag (mustard leaves curry) with makki di roti (unleavened corn bread) are the food items eaten with utmost delight during the festival.

Here are some of the best greetings to send to your loved ones on Lohri:

*Popcorn ki khushbu, Mungfali ki bahar,

Lohri ka tyohar, Aane ko taiyaar,

Thodi si masti, Thoda sa pyar,

Ek din pehle, O mere yaar,

Mubarak ho aapko, Lohri ka tyohar

Wish you a Happy Lohri! (Source: wahbhai.com) Wish you a Happy Lohri! (Source: wahbhai.com)

*May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri to one and all!

Celebrate Lohri by playing sprightly songs. (Source: Sanmeera.com) Celebrate Lohri by playing sprightly songs. (Source: Sanmeera.com)

*Jaise Jaise lohri ki aag tez ho, waise waise hamre dukhon ka ant ho.

Lohri ka parkash, aap ki zindagi ko parkashmay kar de.

Happy Lohri

May this Lohri bring many new opportunities your way. (Source: RoyalYouth) May this Lohri bring many new opportunities your way. (Source: RoyalYouth)

*Sarson da Saag-Makki di Roti, Mungfali te Gajak… Lohri is here. Happy Lohri!

May the joyous festival bring immense merriment to you. (Source: DesiBucket.com) May the joyous festival bring immense merriment to you. (Source: DesiBucket.com)

*Punjabi Bhangra te makhan-malai,

punjabi tadka te dal frai,

tuhanu LOHRI de lakh lakh vadhai..!!

HAPPY LOHRI

Greeting of Lohri for you. (Source: Wish Message Quotes) Greeting of Lohri for you. (Source: Wish Message Quotes)

*Twinkle twinkle yaaran di car, khadke glassi in the bar, punjabi bhangra de chicken fry, tuhanu lohri di lakh lakh vadhaai . Happy lohri

Have a fun celebration on the Lohri night. (Source: The Popular Festivals) Have a fun celebration on the Lohri night. (Source: The Popular Festivals)

*Tamam sabuton or gawahon ko nazar me rakhte hue msg pdhne wale ko

Happy Lohri kahte huye zindagi bhar khush rehne ka hukum sunaya jata hai.

Happy Lohri

Spread love and joy on Lohri. (Source: Pinterest) Spread love and joy on Lohri. (Source: Pinterest)

*Enjoy the Festival with Sweetness of Happiness Dipped in honey.

Spread the Message of Peace and Happiness of Lohri all around.

Happy Lohri

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd