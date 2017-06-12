Little Miss Universe Padmalaya Nanda wants to promote Odia culture across the world

“I have a passion to work for the underprivileged children.”, says Little Miss Universe 2017 Padmalaya Nanda. “I have a passion to work for the underprivileged children.”, says Little Miss Universe 2017 Padmalaya Nanda.

Odisha’s 12-year-old Padmalaya Nanda, who has won the Little Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant, says that she wishes to promote her culture across the world. She feels that she can’t decide on what she wants to be when she grows up but there is a huge urge in her to do something for the culture of her state.

“I am too young to talk about the future as I am just 12. I wish to grow up and bring my beautiful culture and traditions on the world map,” Nanda said.

Besides winning the Golden Crown in Georgia’s Little Miss Universe Internet 2017 on June 4, she also won the Little Miss Actress title. She is next going to participate in two more beauty pageants — Little Miss World and Junior Model International.

About the experience on the world stage, she said, “It was great. I am very happy to have won these titles. I got to know of different cultures by meeting so many international people.”

“I ensured that I represented my country and its culture in true spirits,” she added.

Showing a great deal of maturity for her age, she said, “I have a passion to work for the underprivileged children.”

“I always celebrate my birthday in an orphanage called Swami Bichitrananda Kalyan Ashram. I also celebrate holidays including Diwali, Dussehra, New Year and Odia New Year with them.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App