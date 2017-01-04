Lights Out

Regal Cinemas in Connaught Place. Regal Cinemas in Connaught Place.

Shutters down, ticket window closed — in the heart of the city, an old cinema hall bids adieu, without any fanfare. At another hall, the empty seats await people; elsewhere, a night show gets cancelled, again. Single screens in Delhi wear a deserted look, as demonetisation becomes the final nail in their coffin. Here’s a look at eight halls in the city:

Samrat, JJ Colony, Shakurpur

Set up in 1979, Amitabh Bachchan’s Suhaag, the first film to be screened at Samrat cinema, ran to a packed house for weeks. Thirty-seven years later, on December 1, the hall shut down. “Business was bad because of the entry of multiplexes and the increase in entertainment tax. Demonetisation made it worse. Before November 8, we had 30 per cent occupancy; then it came down to 10-12 per cent. We tried to run all shows but no one would show up, so the owners shut it down,” says DS Bali, general manager.

Golcha, Daryaganj

K Asif’s magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam celebrated its golden jubilee at this historic cinema hall, which opened in 1954. After 62 years, on December 7 Golcha shut down, after screening Kahaani 2 to an almost empty hall.“The building developed some cracks when the metro work began here, so we are shut for repair,” says Hanuman Sharma, deputy manager. The murmur in the single-screen industry, however, hints at demonetisation bringing services to a halt at Golcha. “Demonetisation did affect business; occupancy came down to 15 per cent,”

he says.

Shiela, Paharganj

At Shiela Cinema, started in 1961, a film song plays in the foyer, next to the deserted snacks counter. “Tourists and locals thronged the hall and fortunately we had 70 per cent occupancy. After demonetisation, however, business came down to 15 per cent. People have no money in their wallets. Entertainment is not a priority,” says general manager Prakash Dubey.

Milan, Karampura

Twenty days ago, the numbers worried general manager Sobhraj like never before — 13 people, noon show; 25 people, matinee show; 8 people, evening show; and the night show was cancelled. “When the entertainment tax increased from 20 per cent to 40 per cent in 2015, our business suffered, and with demonetisation, we have no crowd. People are in ATM queues, not ticket counter queues. If the situation gets worse, the owners may shut it down,” says Sobhraj.

Regal, Connaught Place

In 1930, a cinema hall came up in Connaught Place, one that screened English and, eventually, Hindi movies too, and where the likes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor visited. “Occupancy is down to 10 per cent; we often skip night shows. We have Paytm but most people don’t know how to use it. We are happy to become a multiplex and have applied for help from the government,” says manager Roop Ghai.

Vishal, Rajouri Garden

Although Aamir Khan’s Dangal has done brisk business at Vishal cinema hall — almost 70 per cent occupancy — there’s a chance the hall may shut down. On January 5, the owners of the 46-year-old hall will take the final call, according to general manager Sri Ram Talwar. “Even if five people show up, we run the movie. We are in losses now. We have no interest in turning this into a multiplex, it’s a cinema hall for the masses,” he says.

Liberty, Karol Bagh

On November 9, a day after demonetisation was announced, there was a steep decline in the ticket sales at Liberty – from 20 per cent to 5 per cent. “Demonetisation is temporary; what’s harming us is the increase in the entertainment tax,” says Rajan Gupta, owner, Liberty Cinema, which started in 1975. An increase in entertainment tax weighs down upon the cinema halls, which can’t increase ticket prices for fear of losing the masses.

“If all single-screens in Delhi will eventually shut down, where will those who can’t afford multiplexes go?” he wonders.

Amba, Shakti Nagar

The hall near Ghanta Ghar merely serves the purpose of a landmark now. The hall, set-up at this sprawling property in 1963, shows all latest Bollywood releases, but has been forgotten. “Cinema is a drug, and people can’t afford it right now because they are standing in bank queues.

Demonetisation has affected us but it’s for the greater good of the country, and it’s fine if business is low for a while,” says general manager GK Sharma.